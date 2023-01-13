Read full article on original website
Over the next several days there are some key girls basketball matchups, ones that will impact division races and Shore & State rankings. #4 Trinity Hall at Saddle River Day 5:00 pm – Trinity Hall might be facing their biggest test of the season to date as they play Top 20 in the state SRD. Trinity Hall cracked the Top 20 last week on NJ.com and will look to move up the rankings.
Shore Sports Network is back with our weekly Wrestler of the Week feature. Each Monday, a poll will go up with nominees for the SSN Wrestler of the Week and will run through Thursday at midnight. This winner will be announced on Friday. Scroll down to see the candidates and...
Howell rebounds after dropping their last game to pick up an A North win. Senior Kerry DeStefano led the team with 15 points. Manalapan was led by junior Breannis Duran with 16 points. #4 Trinity Hall (14-1) 45 vs Marlboro (7-5) 33. Junior Nina Emnace continued her great season scoring...
As was written in this space a week ago, the Shore Conference rankings are going to get harder each week rather than easier and with two weeks still left in January, it’s already a complete mess. The world beyond the top two teams is a jungle – one that nearly dragged both St. Rose and Manasquan into the wilderness last week, when both favorites had to overcome fourth-quarter deficits to division opponents.
