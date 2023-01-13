Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to stabbing in Grovetown
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported stabbing in Grovetown. Details are limited, but we do know that it happened at a home on Gordon Hwy. FOX54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy accused of bringing contraband to inmates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been arrested over allegations he brought contraband to jail inmates. On Jan. 9, the agency was made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing in contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Stabbing investigation underway on Gordon Highway in Harlem
Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a stabbing investigation on the 3700 block of Gordon Highway.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
Search underway in Augusta for motel armed robbery suspect
Investigators are searching for a man wanted in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Seven dogs euthanized after attack of Columbia County boy
A county spokesperson tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that seven dogs in the case involving an attack on 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap have been euthanized.
Man wanted for questioning by RCSO after woman says her lawnmower was taken
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning after a woman claims that her lawnmower was stolen. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown white man with a white beard drove up to the woman’s driveway in a moped and grabbed the woman’s Orange Yardmax push lawnmower by the handles, […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
WRDW-TV
Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One father traveled more than 2,500 miles to visit an elementary school where his daughter used to teach, hoping to fill a void after losing her in a deadly crash. North Aiken Elementary Teacher Sabrina Molina is gone, but her memory and legacy are living on...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in armed robberies at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspect who was being sought in connection with an armed robbery. Chezere Coppock, 33, was arrested in connection with the incident just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 motel at 3026 Washington Road. A man told...
Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
WRDW-TV
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County swimming instructor has been arrested in connection with the drowning of 4-year-old Israel “Izzy” Scott. According to deputies, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents served an arrest warrant on 66-year-old Lexie Tenhuisen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. On June 14, Israel drowned on...
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies were in Grovetown in the area of Coldwater Street off of Baker Place Road about 7:00 Monday morning, searching for an entering auto suspect. The suspect is an unknown male wearing a red hoodie. Authorities say that is the best description they have as of now. If […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Leaders say ambulance crisis is costing lives
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders in emergency services throughout Aiken County are sounding the alarm yet again on a crisis that they say is costing the lives of citizens. A shortage of EMS crews and dispatchers is forcing people who need help to have to wait for it. On New...
WRDW-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites through Feb 3. Each crossing on the list will be closed between three to five days.
WRDW-TV
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stabbing Wednesday claimed the life of a woman at a home between Grovetown and Harlem. The slaying was reported at 12:15 p.m. at 3738 Gordon Highway in Columbia County. Dispatchers said they got a call from 82-year-old Robert Bennett stating that he had just stabbed...
WRDW-TV
S.C. cadet brawl mirrors one that happened at Fort Gordon
FORT JACKSON, S.C. - In a situation similar to what happened at Fort Gordon in October, 15 people were sent to hospitals after a brawl between cadets in a youth program. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out as a personal issue and escalated into wider violence between participants in the Job ChalleNGe at the South Carolina Army National Guard’s McCrady Training Center.
