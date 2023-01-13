ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office responds to stabbing in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported stabbing in Grovetown. Details are limited, but we do know that it happened at a home on Gordon Hwy. FOX54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputy accused of bringing contraband to inmates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been arrested over allegations he brought contraband to jail inmates. On Jan. 9, the agency was made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing in contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in armed robberies at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspect who was being sought in connection with an armed robbery. Chezere Coppock, 33, was arrested in connection with the incident just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 motel at 3026 Washington Road. A man told...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County swimming instructor has been arrested in connection with the drowning of 4-year-old Israel “Izzy” Scott. According to deputies, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents served an arrest warrant on 66-year-old Lexie Tenhuisen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. On June 14, Israel drowned on...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Leaders say ambulance crisis is costing lives

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders in emergency services throughout Aiken County are sounding the alarm yet again on a crisis that they say is costing the lives of citizens. A shortage of EMS crews and dispatchers is forcing people who need help to have to wait for it. On New...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stabbing Wednesday claimed the life of a woman at a home between Grovetown and Harlem. The slaying was reported at 12:15 p.m. at 3738 Gordon Highway in Columbia County. Dispatchers said they got a call from 82-year-old Robert Bennett stating that he had just stabbed...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

S.C. cadet brawl mirrors one that happened at Fort Gordon

FORT JACKSON, S.C. - In a situation similar to what happened at Fort Gordon in October, 15 people were sent to hospitals after a brawl between cadets in a youth program. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out as a personal issue and escalated into wider violence between participants in the Job ChalleNGe at the South Carolina Army National Guard’s McCrady Training Center.
FORT GORDON, GA

