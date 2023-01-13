ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
CBS Miami

Man accused of using sledgehammer in killing of co-worker in Hollywood

FORT LAUDERDALE - Hollywood police have made an arrest in the murder of a man Wednesday morning inside the Wartsila North America building. Police said they responded to the location at around 6:45 a.m., where they found a man dead inside the building located at 2900 SW 42nd Street. It's a marine and energy technology company based in Finland whose Hollywood offices are located just west of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. "Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived on scene they observed the deceased body of a male inside this location," said police spokesman Christian LataPolice said Bryan Menocal, 31, has been arrested and faces a charge of premeditated murder.Investigators say Menocal used a sledgehammer to take another man's life. According to detectives, this involved two people who worked together. Menocal left the building and was later taken into custody in Deerfield Beach, according to police. As we saw from Chopper 4, a police homicide unit was focusing on a shipping area on the side of the building. CBS4 spoke with a manager at Wartsila North America. He said he had no comment about this case.The business shut down for the day as police conducted their investigation. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

