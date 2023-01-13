Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
NBC New York
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Brian Walshe's DNA found on Tyvek suit found in trash including hacksaw, hatchet: prosecutors
Brian Walshe's DNA was found on a Tyvek suit along with other items, prosecutors said during an arraignment on Wednesday morning after he was charged with murder.
NBC New York
Fugitive $100 Million New Jersey Deli Defendant Peter Coker Jr. Arrested in Thailand
A fugitive facing federal criminal charges in the United States in connection with a small New Jersey deli whose parent company was once preposterously valued at $100 million has been arrested by authorities in Thailand. Peter Coker Jr., who last was known to be living in Hong Kong, is one...
Man accused of using sledgehammer in killing of co-worker in Hollywood
FORT LAUDERDALE - Hollywood police have made an arrest in the murder of a man Wednesday morning inside the Wartsila North America building. Police said they responded to the location at around 6:45 a.m., where they found a man dead inside the building located at 2900 SW 42nd Street. It's a marine and energy technology company based in Finland whose Hollywood offices are located just west of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. "Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived on scene they observed the deceased body of a male inside this location," said police spokesman Christian LataPolice said Bryan Menocal, 31, has been arrested and faces a charge of premeditated murder.Investigators say Menocal used a sledgehammer to take another man's life. According to detectives, this involved two people who worked together. Menocal left the building and was later taken into custody in Deerfield Beach, according to police. As we saw from Chopper 4, a police homicide unit was focusing on a shipping area on the side of the building. CBS4 spoke with a manager at Wartsila North America. He said he had no comment about this case.The business shut down for the day as police conducted their investigation.
