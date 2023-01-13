HERNSHAW, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle crashed into a house in the community of Hernshaw in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:45 p.m. They say it happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say no one has been taken to the hospital. One lane […]

HERNSHAW, WV ・ 25 MINUTES AGO