WOWK
Valentine’s Day weddings being performed by Kanawha County, West Virginia, Circuit Court Judge
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers will be doing weddings on Valentine’s Day in honor of Charles E. King Jr. According to Judge Akers, this is the second annual King of Hearts Day. They say it is because Charles E. King Jr would perform weddings on Valentine’s Day.
Vehicle crashes into house in Hernshaw, West Virginia
HERNSHAW, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle crashed into a house in the community of Hernshaw in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:45 p.m. They say it happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say no one has been taken to the hospital. One lane […]
Hot dog statue allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The “beloved weiner man” was allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle and the owners are giving a cash reward for information on its whereabouts. According to a Facebook post, the door of Dairy Winkle was allegedly broken and the statue was stolen. They...
West Virginia State University lockdown lifted
UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
Week 6 AP girls basketball rankings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The week six Associated Press high school girls basketball poll has been released. Below are the full rankings for every class. Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3. Class AAA. 1....
