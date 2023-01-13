ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into house in Hernshaw, West Virginia

HERNSHAW, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle crashed into a house in the community of Hernshaw in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:45 p.m. They say it happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say no one has been taken to the hospital. One lane […]
HERNSHAW, WV
WOWK

West Virginia State University lockdown lifted

UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
INSTITUTE, WV
WOWK

Week 6 AP girls basketball rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The week six Associated Press high school girls basketball poll has been released. Below are the full rankings for every class. Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3. Class AAA. 1....
CHARLESTON, WV

