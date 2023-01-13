ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage in her SE OKC home for her truck

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUTO7_0kDqMbkL00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man has been charged with kidnapping and robbery after allegedly holding a woman hostage in her home on the city’s southeast side before taking off in her truck.

According to the police report, 49-year-old Kenneth Martin asked to borrow the victim’s car on Dec. 5, 2022, and became angry when she denied him.

Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to child

The victim told officers Martin then grabbed her by the hair, threw her on the ground, and prevented her from leaving the residence.

Martin also allegedly threatened to burn her house down with a blow torch before taking her keys and leaving in her 1997 Chevy.

Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona

When the victim returned to her home the next day, she discovered her revolver was missing and Martin had returned her garage door opener.

Martin was arrested Jan. 12, 2023, on First Degree Robbery and Kidnapping charges. His bond is set $100,000

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy