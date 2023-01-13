Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates
BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
NBC New York
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range
The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
NBC New York
Smartphones, Used Cars and Bacon: 10 Things With the Biggest Price Drops in 2022, Despite Inflation
Inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest levels since the early 1980s. However, consumers saw prices fall for certain items, largely in consumer electronics, used cars and beef. Prices for rental cars and trucks have followed a similar trajectory. In a year of soaring inflation across the broad U.S. economy,...
NBC New York
The Worst Is Over for the Global Chip Shortage, ABB Chairman Says: ‘I'm Quite Optimistic'
Asked whether supply chain issues with regard to semiconductors have been resolved, ABB's Peter Voser said that he believes the worst of the chip supply crunch has subsided. "It was really an issue in 2022, specifically the first two, three quarters," Voser told CNBC. However, he added that slowing growth...
NBC New York
Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff
The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
NBC New York
SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
NBC New York
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
NBC New York
CEOs Are the Most Pessimistic They've Been in More Than a Decade as World Faces a Slowdown
Some 73% of CEOs think global growth will decline in the next year, according to a new survey by PwC. The survey was made up of 4,410 CEOs across 105 countries. It also showed that almost 40% believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories.
NBC New York
IEA Chief Expects Russia to Lose the Energy Battle, Sees Major Difficulties for Moscow's Exports
"Russia will face major difficulties both for oil and gas exports, and, in my view, when we look in the next couple of quarters and years, Russia will lose the energy battle," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. His comments come shortly after an independent analysis showed that revenues from...
NBC New York
Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks
The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
NBC New York
The Threat of a Transatlantic Trade War Is Dominating Davos
Biden's IRA has raised an internal debate in Europe where there is only one consensus: The EU needs to come with its own plan to support the region's competitiveness. The EU as a whole needs to decide whether it will rearrange existing European funds to support European industry. Germany seems...
NBC New York
A Debt Ceiling Standoff May Trigger ‘Serious' Fallout for Americans, Warns Economist. Here's What It Means for You
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. would likely hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday. The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. is authorized to borrow to pay its bills. Since the cost of government operations generally exceeds federal tax revenues, the U.S. must raise money by selling Treasury bonds. The government can't do this after hitting the debt ceiling.
NBC New York
China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades
BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
NBC New York
IEA Chief Lauds U.S. Inflation Reduction Act as Most Important Climate Agreement Since Paris Accord
"The Inflation Reduction Act, in my view, is the most important climate action after the Paris 2015 agreement," Birol said during a panel on energy security at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The U.S. legislation, which includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies,...
NBC New York
EU Announces New Green Proposals to Rival Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
The announcement comes just months after the U.S. launched its own Inflation Reduction Act. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package. While discussions with the US continue, von der Leyen wants...
NBC New York
Goldman Sachs Posts Its Worst Earnings Miss in a Decade as Revenue Falls While Expenses Rise
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.32 per share vs. $5.48 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $10.59 billion vs. $10.83 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank fell more than 6% in early trading. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday posted its largest earnings miss in a...
NBC New York
Mortgage Demand Jumps Nearly 28% in One Week, as Interest Rates Drop to Lowest Point in Months
Mortgage rates are at the lowest level since September, and that is bringing new demand into the mortgage market. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased last week to 6.23% from 6.42%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home increased 25% week to week, but were...
Comments / 0