ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession

By Lori Ann LaRocco,CNBC
NBC New York
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates

BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
NBC New York

Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range

The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
NBC New York

Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff

The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
NBC New York

SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'

SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
NBC New York

Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge

Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
NBC New York

Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks

The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
NBC New York

The Threat of a Transatlantic Trade War Is Dominating Davos

Biden's IRA has raised an internal debate in Europe where there is only one consensus: The EU needs to come with its own plan to support the region's competitiveness. The EU as a whole needs to decide whether it will rearrange existing European funds to support European industry. Germany seems...
NBC New York

A Debt Ceiling Standoff May Trigger ‘Serious' Fallout for Americans, Warns Economist. Here's What It Means for You

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. would likely hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday. The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. is authorized to borrow to pay its bills. Since the cost of government operations generally exceeds federal tax revenues, the U.S. must raise money by selling Treasury bonds. The government can't do this after hitting the debt ceiling.
NBC New York

China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades

BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
NBC New York

EU Announces New Green Proposals to Rival Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

The announcement comes just months after the U.S. launched its own Inflation Reduction Act. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package. While discussions with the US continue, von der Leyen wants...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy