ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 3

That Guy
4d ago

Vote by mail is the single worst thing ever implemented. I've had 2 different residences where multiple ballots showed up. Ballot drop boxes destroyed or never collected and taking weeks to count votes only allows those in power to print the number of ballots needed to achieve their desired outcome. This is how democracy dies.

Reply
5
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’

ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Senate Ready To Respond To Kotek Statement On Housing, Homelessness

Kotek Statement On Housing: Oregon’s 82nd legislative session begins on Tuesday, and right off the bat, Governor Tina Kotek is demanding action on the state’s homelessness and housing affordability challenges. The newly elected president of the senate, Rob Wagner, is one of the people responsible for solving this...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hansell gets a plum assignment

SALEM – Oregon State Senator Bill Hansell (R-Athena) is a long-serving member of the legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee, which sets the budget for the coming biennium in the 2023 session. This year, he’s been given a seat on a powerful subcommittee serving ways and means.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Kotek names key staff in governor's office

Gov. Tina Kotek has announced several appointees to her staff, among them a deputy chief of staff who will oversee agencies, a communications director, and a former state representative who will advise her on natural resources and climate change. Among the prominent hires to her staff, most of them policy...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal  loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t wait to resolve defender crisis

People who want stricter law enforcement like to argue that actions have consequences. Crimes will lessen, they remind us, when strict legal consequences occur and are seen. There are obvious legal consequences if the state cannot provide lawyers and speedy trials to people without means that the state accuses of crimes. (“Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today,” Jan. 6). If the state can’t try someone fairly, our constitutions and other laws don’t let the state try them at all. Cases dismissed.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water

Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon.  In a Jan. 16, 2020 petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal manure and industrial wastewater from […] The post Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers

2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'

(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

OHA offers testing waivers for social workers

Oregon Health Authority is offering a new program to waive exam fees for individuals who take the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) social work licensing exam. The program is offered through an agreement with the Association of Social Work Boards, the primary examination agency. Only people approved by the Oregon State Board of Licensed Social Workers are eligible for the waiver.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy