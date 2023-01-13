Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko 'set to sign new four-year contract'

Youssoufa Moukoko is poised to extend his stay at Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Germany.

The teenage striker's contract with the German giants was due to expire this summer , leaving European giants like Chelsea and Barcelona , plus Newcastle , on red alert.

But Sky Sports Germany are reporting there have been positive talks between the player and club, with agreement very likely on a new four-year contract.

Sky state there was a breakthrough in negotiations between BVB and Moukoko's agent Patrick Williams at the club's current training camp in Marbella - though some details need to be finalised.

Earlier in the year, it appeared likely the 18-year-old wonderkid would leave on a free transfer after his contract ran down, with Dortmund's offer and the player's demands reportedly 'far apart'. Bild stated the German giants were £1m short of his demands.

The new deal is thought to net Moukoko around £50,000 per week in basic salary - potentially up to £85,000 per week including bonuses - plus a signing-on fee of around £8.8million.

Club chief Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Wednesday: 'Of course we hope that he will stay with us.'

The German has six goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season and is widely considered to be one of the most promising prospects in world football.

In December, responding to reports he was holding up contract talks with Dortmund, Moukoko tweeted: 'Please don't believe everything that's been written in the papers. I won't let myself be pressured into a decision about my future. I will never accept such a lie about me.

'My full focus is on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. No player is bigger than the club and I will never be bigger than the club, just a small part of it. It's really sad that something like that is invented just to paint you fans a wrong picture about me. I am really shocked by this story.'

On Thursday, he was reportedly caught up in an age fraud storm amid claims he is 22 and not 18, with Premier League clubs thought to be likely to back off moving for the two-cap international this summer.