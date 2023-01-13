ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Driver Arrested For Ghost Gun, Suspected DUI In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is behind bars tonight after being caught under the influence behind the wheel. Last night, the Clovis Police Department pulled over a car near Sunnyside and Bullard. Officers say they believed 53-year-old Gerald Lewis was driving under the influence and was asked to...
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Man Dead After Being Hit By Car In South Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night in south Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a woman that said she had just hit somebody with her car near California and Elm Avenues. When officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriffs are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Culter

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery took place on Tuesday night in Cutler, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies say they were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery. Deputies say when they arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun […]
CUTLER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Motorcycle Rider Injured In Crash On Herndon Ave. In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A motorcycle rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Herndon at Peach Avenues in Clovis around 7:30 a.m. The car is still on the scene but the condition of...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests made in Madera homicide, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police. Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man wanted after credit card skimmers found at Bank of America in Fowler

FOWLER, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fowler Police Department needs your help in identifying a man they believe placed credit card skimming devices. Since October of last year, three devices have been found at the Bank of America ATM located at 216 W. Merced St. in Fowler, between Hwy 99 and Golden State Blvd.
FOWLER, CA
KMPH.com

Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
MERCED, CA

