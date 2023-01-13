Read full article on original website
Man dies after being struck by 2 cars in Fresno, PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pronounced deceased after he was struck by two vehicles on Monday night according to the Fresno Police Department. At around 8 p.m. on Monday night, police say they were called to a scene regarding a collision on Marks and Clinton. Once police were at the scene they found […]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno identified
Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno on Monday night.
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
KMJ
Driver Arrested For Ghost Gun, Suspected DUI In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is behind bars tonight after being caught under the influence behind the wheel. Last night, the Clovis Police Department pulled over a car near Sunnyside and Bullard. Officers say they believed 53-year-old Gerald Lewis was driving under the influence and was asked to...
KMJ
Man Dead After Being Hit By Car In South Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night in south Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a woman that said she had just hit somebody with her car near California and Elm Avenues. When officers...
Sheriffs are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Culter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery took place on Tuesday night in Cutler, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies say they were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery. Deputies say when they arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
KMJ
Motorcycle Rider Injured In Crash On Herndon Ave. In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A motorcycle rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Herndon at Peach Avenues in Clovis around 7:30 a.m. The car is still on the scene but the condition of...
IDENTIFIED: 64-year-old who died after being hit by 2 cars in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was pronounced dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Monday night was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh of Fresno was the man hit at the intersection of Marks and Clinton. According to the Fresno Police Department, the first […]
2 arrests made in Madera homicide, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police. Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but […]
KMPH.com
Man wanted after credit card skimmers found at Bank of America in Fowler
FOWLER, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fowler Police Department needs your help in identifying a man they believe placed credit card skimming devices. Since October of last year, three devices have been found at the Bank of America ATM located at 216 W. Merced St. in Fowler, between Hwy 99 and Golden State Blvd.
KMPH.com
Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
IDENTIFIED: Football game fight ends in homicide in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man for homicide after a fight at a football party on Saturday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that shortly before 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home on the 2700 block of North […]
Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for illegal firearm possession
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Fresno was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials with the Department of Justice said. Court documents say on June 24, 2021, officers were dispatched to a Holiday Inn Express in Fresno to the […]
Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced
Merced Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
