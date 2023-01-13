Read full article on original website
Heavy police presence in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy police presence in southwest Bakersfield on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road Tuesday night. A 17 News photographer at the scene said several shots have been fired. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer the shots started around 9 p.m. Law enforcement officials at the scene […]
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
State water resources department says recent rains are helping, but water conservation remains vital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains have drenched California for several weeks now, and the year has kicked off with a very healthy snowpack thanks to the wet weather, but just what does that mean for water storage levels across the state?. The U.S. Drought Monitor for the past...
California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff
GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
Lake Isabella man died from shotgun wound: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella man found injured in Mid-October died from a shotgun wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, was shot Oct. 13 on Fulop Street and died the next day, according to a coroner’s release. Sheriff’s officials have said two people were involved in the […]
California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related
Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
Suspects Still At Large In Mass Shooting In Central Valley
Investigators Following Leads In Shooting Massacre In Goshen. In the aftermath of a massacre that left six people dead in the small farming town of Goshen early Monday, details remain sparse. The victims include a teen mother and her infant son. Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR. Residential Batteries Linked Over Internet...
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
KCSO issues phone scam alert
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are warning of a phone scam where callers either tell residents about a gun buyback program or there is a warrant out for their arrest. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t ask for payment information over the phone or accept payment for tickets, fees or fines, officials said in a release […]
6 Killed In Gang-related Shooting In Tulare County, Sheriff Says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout was in state prison program when hurt
A Bakersfield man severely injured in an oil well blowout last month appeared virtually Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court to determine how his injuries affect his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete their prison sentence in the community rather than behind bars. “This gentleman...
Six People, Including Teen Mom and Baby, Massacred In Tulare County
Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were shot to death early Monday morning at a home in the Tulare County community of Goshen, sheriff’s officials said. Watch: Sheriff Mike Boudreaux Speaks to Media. Law enforcement personnel responded at about 3:30 a.m....
Protesters at Hanford intersection oppose traffic circle, seek greater transparency
A small group of protesters held signs at the corner of Seventh and Douty streets on Saturday protesting a roundabout that was approved for the intersection by the Hanford City Council on Dec. 20. “I say that we leave it like it is," said Hanford resident and protester Bob Ramos,...
Syphilis cases on the rise nationwide and in Kern County
Health officials say there's a rise in syphilis cases nationwide. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann talked with the Kern County Public Health Department about what you should know.
Family of 6 Dead, Including New Baby, in Suspected Tulare County Gang Shooting
Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a “horrific massacre.”. Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare...
Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft
The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
