Mott Community College receives $650K for workforce training programs
FLINT, MI — Mott Community College will receive $650,000 in federal funds earmarked by U.S. Senator Gary Peters to use for equipment for existing workforce training programs at the Prahl College Center. Peters toured the Prahl College Center with Mott Community College President Beverly Walker-Griffea on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Ypsilanti Township leaders pick new trustee, amid concerns the process was ‘done in the dark’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti Township board has a new member, but his appointment sparked calls for greater transparency in the process of vetting the 18 residents who applied for the job. Township leaders voted 5-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to appoint Ryan Hunter, who works as manager of...
‘A jolt to alumni’: Rollback of Google data storage leads to frustration at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Are you a University of Michigan alum? Have scores of videos, presentations and research on your Google Drive from your time as a student?. According to a new UM policy, all that data needs to be dumped to fit new storage requirements, or transferred to a new storage bin on your own dime.
Flint Repertory Theatre receives $10K grant to help produce future plays
FLINT, MI - The FIM (Flint Institute of Music) Flint Repertory Theatre received great news recently when a $10,000 grant came through its pipelines from the National Endowment for the Arts. The FIM will use the grant money to further support its play development and initiatives through its New Works...
Flint schools schedules first community forum of 2023
FLINT, MI -- Flint Community Schools will host a community forum next month to discuss long-term vision, goals for the 2022-23 school year and updates on COVID-19-related spending. The forum is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Accelerated Learning Academy, 1602 S. Averill Ave....
Dingell helps net $7 million for new Ypsilanti Transit Center
YPSILANTI, MI — Another $7 million in federal funds are coming to help build a new Ypsilanti Transit Center. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, announced the appropriation she recently helped secure during a tour of the existing bus station on Pearl Street on Tuesday, Jan. 17. “Public transportation...
Kyle Kuzma donates $1M for new YMCA of Greater Flint gym on ‘Good Morning America’
FLINT, MI – One of the city’s most successful basketball players today made a $1 million donation to the YMCA of Greater Flint to build a gymnasium in a new downtown location. The NBA champion and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma announced the donation Wednesday afternoon on ‘GMA...
Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently
MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Bay City adds new payment fee for certain transactions
BAY CITY, MI - Those doing business with the city might end up paying a new extra charge, depending on what type of transaction they make. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Bay City Commission approved an ordinance amendment that allows for a $.95 fee for transactions using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service.
Anti-racism protest in Ann Arbor takes aim at building contractor on MLK Day
ANN ARBOR, MI — Speaking through a megaphone outside the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Richard Mack yelled out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the construction team working on a new apartment development behind the theater. “Your job, Landmark, is to stop hiring racist contractors!” he said,...
Move-in-ready Midland home with updates throughout listed for $425K
LARKIN TWP, MI — There’s a move-in-ready home for sale on nearly two acres in Midland County with a new roof and updates throughout. The 2,000-square-foot home located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Larkin Township is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Michigan museum sued over loaned van Gogh painting wants case dismissed
DETROIT, MI -- The Detroit Institute of Arts wants a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that claims a multi-million dollar van Gogh painting hanging on its walls was stolen and should be seized. Attorneys for the DIA argue the museum shouldn’t be a party to a legal dispute that...
17 file for 2 seats on Genesee County Board of Commissioners. Here’s who they are
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Seventeen candidates who have applied to fill two vacant seats on the county Board of Commissioners are expected to make their cases for the appointments at a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18. County board members voted earlier this month to carry out the public interviews as...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint unveils Planet Fitness gym at Averill location
FLINT, MI -- The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint unveiled a “Mini Judgement Free Zone” with EPIC Fitness Group and Impact Fitness, two franchisors and operators of Planet Fitness gyms in Michigan, at its Averill Avenue location. The gym features a bench and squat rack, dumbbells,...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Large power outage reported in Midland
MIDLAND, MI-- Consumers energy is reporting that nearly 12,000 customers in the City of Midland, Larkin Township, Mills Township and more are without power. The Consumers Energy outage map shows that, as of 6:50 p.m., that 11,885 customers in Midland County are dealing with the outage with restoration times estimated around 9:15 p.m.
Damaged sewer line leads to closure of Fiedler Elementary Wednesday, Jan. 18
FLINT, MI -- Fiedler Elementary will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a sewer line was damaged during construction. “Unfortunately, due to the estimated time to repair the sewer line that was damaged during construction today, Fiedler Elementary will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18th,” Kearsley Community Schools announced on its website and social media pages around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Warm weather cancels Zehnder’s Snowfest world-class competitions for first time
FRANKENMUTH, MI – For the first time, unseasonably warm weather means Zehnder’s Snowfest organizers have had to cancel the festival’s world-class snow sculpting competitions, but they’re adding more ice sculptures and a second night of fireworks to make up for it. “It (the warm weather) is...
Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
