ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Mott Community College receives $650K for workforce training programs

FLINT, MI — Mott Community College will receive $650,000 in federal funds earmarked by U.S. Senator Gary Peters to use for equipment for existing workforce training programs at the Prahl College Center. Peters toured the Prahl College Center with Mott Community College President Beverly Walker-Griffea on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint schools schedules first community forum of 2023

FLINT, MI -- Flint Community Schools will host a community forum next month to discuss long-term vision, goals for the 2022-23 school year and updates on COVID-19-related spending. The forum is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Accelerated Learning Academy, 1602 S. Averill Ave....
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently

MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Bay City adds new payment fee for certain transactions

BAY CITY, MI - Those doing business with the city might end up paying a new extra charge, depending on what type of transaction they make. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Bay City Commission approved an ordinance amendment that allows for a $.95 fee for transactions using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service.
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Large power outage reported in Midland

MIDLAND, MI-- Consumers energy is reporting that nearly 12,000 customers in the City of Midland, Larkin Township, Mills Township and more are without power. The Consumers Energy outage map shows that, as of 6:50 p.m., that 11,885 customers in Midland County are dealing with the outage with restoration times estimated around 9:15 p.m.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Damaged sewer line leads to closure of Fiedler Elementary Wednesday, Jan. 18

FLINT, MI -- Fiedler Elementary will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a sewer line was damaged during construction. “Unfortunately, due to the estimated time to repair the sewer line that was damaged during construction today, Fiedler Elementary will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18th,” Kearsley Community Schools announced on its website and social media pages around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy