IL lottery players have bought more than 1M winning tickets this Mega Millions roll

The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history could be won Friday, and the lucky player could snag $707.9 million in cash out of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.

The current Mega Millions roll began Oct. 18, and while no one has brought home the jackpot yet, many Illinois players have lucked out on a smaller scale.

Here’s how many Mega Millions tickets have been bought this roll through Jan. 10, according to Illinois Lottery officials:

Nearly 30 million total tickets have been purchased, including almost 1.3 million winning tickets

More than $14 million in prizes has been won

Nearly $66 million in total ticket sales

This roll has allowed the Illinois Lottery to return more than $26 million to schools in the state, according to spokesperson Meghan Powers.

The Illinois Lottery paid more than $2.2 billion to winners and gave $834 million to fund public education, capital projects and “good causes” in fiscal year 2022.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m. Central Standard Time. Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. and cost $2. Players may add an optional Megaplier for $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot winnings.

Mega Millions drawings take place Tuesdays and Fridays, and Powerball drawings are at 9:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

IL Lottery paid $2.2B to winners last fiscal year. Where does the remaining money go?

Just how much did Illinoisans spend trying to win the $2.04B Powerball jackpot?