Test your Bengals fandom with these quizzes (while you pace around, waiting for the game)

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl. So, cue the mania! When you take a break from nervous cleaning the house while you wait for kickoff, these quizzes might help occupy your brain for a little while. Enjoy!

What kind of Bengals fan are you?

<h2><strong> What kind of Cincinnati Bengals fan are you? </strong></h2><p></p><p> There are many types of Cincinnati Bengals fans, and they all show their true colors when the team starts doing well. Let's see where YOU stand on the Tower of Who Dey Fandom. </p><p> (Photo by Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer) </p><h2> Mr./Mrs. Here for the Beer </h2><p></p><p> You might not know much about the Bengals or maybe even how it's possible for a team to score 2 points in feetball, but you're here when the games really matter. You're grilling the wings on game day, you're doing shots to celebrate touchdowns. You might even tailgate when you don't have tickets to the game. And you LOVE HIGH FIVES! For you, it's all about the party, and there's nothin' wrong with that. <b> Your least favorite team: </b> whoever the Bengals are playing this week. </p><p> (Photo by Joe Simon for The Enquirer) </p><h3> You can't hide. You're a Steelers fan. </h3><p></p><p> Kindly pack your things and go. </p><p> (Photo by Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer) </p><h3> Pit of Misery Warden, you've lost here before. </h3><p></p><p class> You could have made it to the top tier of fandom if you didn't lose all hope years ago. You never miss a game, but you don't watch for fun; it is a chore with lots of sweat and yelling. You are the fan that screams at the coaching staff for going for it on 4th-and-1, seconds before leading the First Down high-five train. We understand, it's been hard. Pit of Misery! Dilly Dilly! <b> Your least favorite team: </b> the Pittsburgh Steelers. </p><p class> (Photo by Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports) </p><h3> King/Queen Who Dey. A #1 fan. </h3><p></p><p> You were there for the good years, you were there for the bad years. But you have never lost the faith. You have Bengals shirts that are older than most of the players. You might even have season tickets. You deserve RESPECT and a Super Bowl win. <b> Your least favorite team: </b> the San Francisco 49ers (duh). </p><p> (Photo by Albert Cesare/The Enquirer) </p><h2> What's your favorite Joe Burrow nickname? </h2><p></p><p> (Photo by Sam Greene) </p><h3> Who's your favorite Bengals quarterback of all time? </h3><p></p><p> (Photo by Alecia Ricker for The Enquirer) </p><h3> Pick a lucky charm </h3><p></p><p> (Photos by Alecia Ricker and Joe Simon for The Enquirer) </p><h3> When we win, what matters most? </h3><p></p><p> (Photo by Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer) </p><h3> How does this photo make you feel? </h3><p></p><p> (Photo by Sam Greene/The Enquirer) </p><h3> When you go to a game, which fan are you? </h3><h3> What do you do when we score a touchdown? </h3><p></p><p> (Photo by Albert Cesare/The Enquirer) </p><h3> Your first Bengals game, how old were you? </h3><p></p><p> (Photo by Sam Greene/The Enquirer) </p><h3> When the Bengals lose, who is to blame? </h3><p></p><p> (Photo by Same Greene/The Enquirer) </p><h3> What wins championships? </h3><p></p><p> (Photo by Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports) </p>

Just so you know, there are four possible options here. If you take it once and it tells you you're a Steelers fan , that's not on me, you made a bad life decision at some point in the last 5 minutes. But fear not, you can correct your path, take it again and see if you can land #1 Fan status, the Pit of Misery Warden (Dilly Dilly!) or the mighty, coveted Here for the Beer title.

Do you know the Bengals fight song lyrics?

<h2> Do you know all the lyrics to the 'Bengals Growl' fight song? </h2><p></p><p> Let's do a little call-and-response. Can you complete the lyrics of the Bengals fight song? We are putting your fanhood to the test. No Googling! </p><p> (Illustration by Kevin Necessary) </p><h2> "Hear that Bengal growlin’ ..." </h2><h3> "Here he comes a prowlin’ ..." </h3><h3> "An offensive brute ..." </h3><h3> "And defensively, he's ..." </h3><h3> "Cincinnati Bengals. That's the team we're going to ..." </h3><h3> "Touchdown Bengals. Get some points up on the board and ..." </h3><h2><h2><strong> Rookie Bengals fan </strong></h2></h2><p> You need to go to Paycor Stadium for a game. Be sure to watch the bigscreen to keep up with the lyrics. </p><h3><h2><strong> You're the Ruler of the Jungle! </strong></h2></h3><p> You got this. You are the leader of the WHO DEY chant that follows! </p>

Which Bengals player are you?

<h2> Which Cincinnati Bengals player are you? </h2><p></p><p> The only personality test you need this football season. Who Dey! </p><h2> Jessie Bates - The Defender </h2><p> You are the protector, the defender. You look after your people, protect the lead, protect The Jungle. It kinda seems like you're everywhere all at once. You know what people are going to do before they do it. You win championships. </p><p> Photo by Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer <br/></p><h3> Joe Mixon - The Muscle </h3><p></p><p> You are the muscle, the hammer. If there is a will, there's a way through the hole. You know how to keep 'em guessing. You also know how to <a class=accent-link href=https://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2022/01/21/joe-burrow-smoking-cigar-bengals-joe-mixon/6579188001/ rel=nofollow target=_blank> celebrate in style </a> . And celebrate, you will. </p><p> Photo by Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer </p><h3> Ja'Marr Chase - The Flashy One </h3><p></p><p> You are the Chosen 1. You make the impossible possible. When your team is in trouble, just throw it up in the air and you'll find a way to make a play. You are a natural-born talent. <a class="accent-link link" href=https://www.cincinnati.com/videos/sports/nfl/bengals/2022/05/31/bengals-beat-podcast-jamarr-chase/7461792001/ rel=nofollow target=_blank> The best is yet to come </a> . </p><p> Photo by Albert Cesare / The Enquirer </p><h3> Zac Taylor - The Boss </h3><p></p><p> Oops, you're such a boss that you broke our Bengals PLAYER quiz ... Well, your playing days might be over, but that would never keep you off the field. You believe that <a class="accent-link link" href=https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/nfl/bengals/2022/07/25/evaluating-bengals-head-coach-zac-taylor-entering-2022-nfl-season/10143214002/ rel=nofollow target=_blank> hard work always pays off in the end </a> . Everyone comes to you with their problems, and you're ready for it. You dole out Mr. Miyagi wisdom daily. </p><p> Photo by Sam Greene/The Enquirer </p><h3> Evan McPherson - The Finisher </h3><p></p><p><a class="accent-link link" href=https://www.cincinnati.com/videos/sports/2022/02/02/bengals-fans-celebrate-afc-championship-win-super-bowl-2022-berth/9318447002/ rel=nofollow target=_blank> When the game is on the line </a> , everyone is counting on your cool head and bang-on accuracy. You are at your most confident when under intense pressure. You put everyone around you at ease. You got this. </p><p> Photo by Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer </p><h3> Joe Burrow - The Leader </h3><p></p><p> You. Make. Magic. Happen. You are the engine of the machine. You take all the pieces given to you and make them shine. You are the fearless leader. <a class="accent-link link" href=https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/nfl/bengals/2022/01/21/joe-burrow-most-memorable-outfits-cincinnati-bengals/6591558001/ rel=nofollow target=_blank> You're pretty cool, too </a> . </p><p> Photo by Albert Cesare/The Enquirer. <br/></p><h2> How do you feel about running? </h2><h3> What's your favorite quote? </h3><h3> How do you celebrate a big win? </h3><h3> Do you like Skyline Chili? </h3><h3> What makes you good at what you do? </h3><h3> You're at a work retreat: "Let's break off into small groups." Which one are you? </h3><h3> How do you spend your off days? </h3>

If you haven't pondered the question before, you sure have now. Which Cincinnati Bengals player do you have the most in common with? Or, if you were reincarnated as a Bengal, which one would you be? Or, if you want to look at it in a super-weird way, which Cincinnati Bengal is your soul mate? ❤️ How sweet.

Well, ponder no more. Take our personality test ( above, or here ) to find out once and for all. While we do sarcastically stand by the 100% accuracy of the results of this test, feel free to take it multiple times to see if you can land your favorite player (or coach?).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Test your Bengals fandom with these quizzes (while you pace around, waiting for the game)