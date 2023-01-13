ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Test your Bengals fandom with these quizzes (while you pace around, waiting for the game)

By Rasputin Todd, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl. So, cue the mania! When you take a break from nervous cleaning the house while you wait for kickoff, these quizzes might help occupy your brain for a little while. Enjoy!

What kind of Bengals fan are you?

There are many types of Cincinnati Bengals fans, and they all show their true colors when the team starts doing well. Let's see where YOU stand on the Tower of Who Dey Fandom. Take the quiz above (or here) and see how you stack up.

Just so you know, there are four possible options here. If you take it once and it tells you you're a Steelers fan , that's not on me, you made a bad life decision at some point in the last 5 minutes. But fear not, you can correct your path, take it again and see if you can land #1 Fan status, the Pit of Misery Warden (Dilly Dilly!) or the mighty, coveted Here for the Beer title.

Do you know the Bengals fight song lyrics?

"Hear that Bengal growlin'" ... "Mumble mumble mum." 😬 Is that you when you go to a Bengals game?

Let's do a little call-and-response. Can you complete all the lyrics of the 'Bengals Growl' fight song ? We are putting your fanhood to the REAL test. No Googling!

Which Bengals player are you?

If you haven't pondered the question before, you sure have now. Which Cincinnati Bengals player do you have the most in common with? Or, if you were reincarnated as a Bengal, which one would you be? Or, if you want to look at it in a super-weird way, which Cincinnati Bengal is your soul mate? ❤️ How sweet.

Well, ponder no more. Take our personality test ( above, or here ) to find out once and for all. While we do sarcastically stand by the 100% accuracy of the results of this test, feel free to take it multiple times to see if you can land your favorite player (or coach?).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Test your Bengals fandom with these quizzes (while you pace around, waiting for the game)

