ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

lady with a mission!
5d ago

This is insane! If you don't have someone who is well trained enough to be able to hit a vein, then you shouldn't be allowed to put anyone to death! Absolutely Not!

Reply
4
Related
The Associated Press

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey signs 3 executive orders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 “to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency within state government.”  Her office said she is “recommitting to her priority of an open, honest and transparent administration.”   Ivey shared this message during her inaugural address Monday morning:  “In 2017, I promised my administration would be open, honest and transparent. I recommit to you today: We will continue striving to make good on that promise. We will make much needed reforms to ensure your state government works more efficiently, is more accountable and works with more transparency. We...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Marshall condemns FDA’s ‘illegal and dangerous decision to abandon restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday led a coalition of 22 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Robert Califf, condemning the FDA’s recent decision “to abandon its longstanding restrictions on the remote prescription and administration of abortion-inducing drugs.”  “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon commonsense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “In direct contravention of longstanding FDA practice and congressional mandate, the FDA’s rollback of important safety restrictions ignores both women’s health...
ALABAMA STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Alabama To Remove Iconic Rocket on I-65

For the last 44 years, Tennesseans on their way to Florida have been greeted by a 168 foot high Saturn 1B rocket at The Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont, Alabama. Not anymore. Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, says years of deterioration is the reason.
ELKMONT, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season.  “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
ALABAMA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$200 to $500 From Surplus Budget Worth $2.7 billion, Alabama Lawmakers Are Eyeing to Consider Tax Rebates

Alabama lawmakers will face decisions for a possible tax rebate as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates to pass. This includes how much to save and how to spend the rest. The Legislative Services Agency said that the state budget that provides education budget has a $2.7 billion surplus money. The state general surplus fund is less than $351 million.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jayden Lewis, 4-star 2024 CB out of Alabama, announces 5 SEC teams among top 6

Jayden Lewis, a 4-star 2024 cornerback out of Anniston, Alabama has narrowed his list of possible teams to 6, and 5 hail from the SEC. Lewis is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Alabama. He listed Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn among his top 6.
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy