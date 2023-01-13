Read full article on original website
lady with a mission!
5d ago
This is insane! If you don't have someone who is well trained enough to be able to hit a vein, then you shouldn't be allowed to put anyone to death! Absolutely Not!
Reply
4
Related
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
Ivey signs 3 executive orders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 “to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency within state government.” Her office said she is “recommitting to her priority of an open, honest and transparent administration.” Ivey shared this message during her inaugural address Monday morning: “In 2017, I promised my administration would be open, honest and transparent. I recommit to you today: We will continue striving to make good on that promise. We will make much needed reforms to ensure your state government works more efficiently, is more accountable and works with more transparency. We...
Marshall condemns FDA’s ‘illegal and dangerous decision to abandon restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday led a coalition of 22 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Robert Califf, condemning the FDA’s recent decision “to abandon its longstanding restrictions on the remote prescription and administration of abortion-inducing drugs.” “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon commonsense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “In direct contravention of longstanding FDA practice and congressional mandate, the FDA’s rollback of important safety restrictions ignores both women’s health...
cenlanow.com
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
ABC 33/40 News
Prison inmates and dead people receive $6M in Alabama unemployment benefits, report finds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A scathing state audit finds the Alabama Department of Labor failing to safeguard taxpayer dollars by improperly paying unemployment benefits to state inmates and deceased people. The Special Report on Unemployment Compensation Payments Issued by the Alabama Department of Labor was released Friday by the...
1029thebuzz.com
Alabama To Remove Iconic Rocket on I-65
For the last 44 years, Tennesseans on their way to Florida have been greeted by a 168 foot high Saturn 1B rocket at The Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont, Alabama. Not anymore. Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, says years of deterioration is the reason.
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season. “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Most commonly seen birds in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
Sporting News
Darius Miles murder charges, explained: What to know about Alabama basketball player arrested in shooting
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men being charged with capital murder after a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. The shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. ET and claimed one victim: Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old woman from Birmingham. Miles, 21, was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis,...
orangeandbluepress.com
$200 to $500 From Surplus Budget Worth $2.7 billion, Alabama Lawmakers Are Eyeing to Consider Tax Rebates
Alabama lawmakers will face decisions for a possible tax rebate as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates to pass. This includes how much to save and how to spend the rest. The Legislative Services Agency said that the state budget that provides education budget has a $2.7 billion surplus money. The state general surplus fund is less than $351 million.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Lewis, 4-star 2024 CB out of Alabama, announces 5 SEC teams among top 6
Jayden Lewis, a 4-star 2024 cornerback out of Anniston, Alabama has narrowed his list of possible teams to 6, and 5 hail from the SEC. Lewis is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Alabama. He listed Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn among his top 6.
Comments / 2