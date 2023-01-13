Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts
Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Spain of Narragansett for sale as owners mull retirement
The owners of the popular Ocean Road restaurant said in a social media post that they've begun showing the property as they consider retirement.
spectrumnews1.com
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Why SouthCoast Egg Prices Are So Egg-spensive
Anyone scrambling to find eggs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island these days may be wondering why those little bum nuts are so tough to find and are so egg-spensive – when you can locate them. Your first instinct is to blame inflation for the high cost of eggs. That...
Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time
I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
communityadvocate.com
MassDOT plans virtual hearing on Fruit Street Bridge, ramps
WESTBOROUGH – Residents, business owners and commuters who want to learn more about the work on the Interstate 495 and Interstate 90 interchange is invited to attend a meeting next week. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public information meeting on the 75% design of the...
Environmentalists Ask People ‘If You See These Eggs, Destroy Them’
If you are a fan of winter hiking, then environmental experts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are looking for your help. Seems now is the time to eliminate the invasive spotted lantern flies (SLF) before they hatch and you can have a hand in it. The Rhode Island Department of...
Furniture store destroyed by fire to reopen in new location
Knock on Wood's website indicates current orders are still being filled and new orders are being accepted, despite the Dec. 1 fire that destroyed its storefront.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
Craney: State may pay price for income surtax
Gov. Maura Healey is Massachusetts' 73rd governor, the second woman to hold the position and the first elected to the position, but unlike the previous governors, she is faced with a new challenge. On Nov. 8, voters narrowly passed Question 1, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Question 1...
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
