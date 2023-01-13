A 70-year-old Paso Robles man died in a crash on Highway 46 west of Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. Shortly before 2 p.m., the Paso Robles man was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. The driver then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO