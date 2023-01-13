Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads
As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
calcoastnews.com
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead
Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
calcoastnews.com
Construction site fire injures three people in Santa Maria
A fire at a construction site injured two men and a woman in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames at a construction site in the 3500 block of Skyway Drive. At the time the fire started, three adults were inside the RV, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
calcoastnews.com
Driver attempts to drive around barricade in Arroyo Grande, gets stuck
After multiple local drivers drove around road closed signs, San Luis Obispo County Public Works placed a concrete barrier at Corbett Canyon Road near Corbett Highlands Place in rural Arroyo Grande during last weeks storms. The driver of a red SUV then attempted to drive around the concrete barrier. After...
calcoastnews.com
Woman leads officers on chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande
A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over. She fled northbound into San Luis Obispo County.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos diverts water from failed basin, neighbors call foul
Floodwaters flowed into homes in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood in Los Osos on Saturday, prompting neighbors to question if an earlier basin failure caused the flooding. While an atmospheric river pummeled Los Osos on Jan. 9, floodwaters did not flood into homes in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood. But after the Los Osos Community Services District diverted water from a basin that failed during the Jan. 9 deluge, floodwaters quickly rose in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood during a milder storm on Jan. 14.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County sheriff deputies resume search for missing boy
Rescue crews have resumed searching for the missing 5-year-old boy, after a temporary halt in the search because of the storm on Saturday. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan drove through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
calcoastnews.com
Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room
Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in crash
The California Highway Patrol identified the 70-year-old Paso Robles man who died in a crash on Highway 46 on Tuesday afternoon as Richard Clement. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Clement was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. Clement then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man dies in single car crash on Highway 46
A 70-year-old Paso Robles man died in a crash on Highway 46 west of Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. Shortly before 2 p.m., the Paso Robles man was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. The driver then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.
calcoastnews.com
IRS extends tax deadlines for people in SLO and Santa Barbara counties
The Internal Revenue Service is providing a one-month extension for residents and businesses in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties because of the recent storms, the IRS announced last week. Federal taxpayers in 31 California counties now have until May 15 to file their 2022 federal individual and business...
Comments / 0