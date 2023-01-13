Read full article on original website
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts
City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
Woman nabbed with loaded gun at Empire State Building: cops
A pistol-packing woman was nabbed with a loaded gun at the Empire State Building on Sunday after setting off a metal detector at the Big Apple tourist hot spot, police said. Justina Shealer, 37, had a valid gun license issued in Pennsylvania but was not authorized to carry the weapon in New York, cops said. “Our laws are pretty strict here in New York City,” an NYPD spokesman told The Post. “She probably neglected to look them up before she came. It dinged in the metal detector.” The arrest took place shortly after 11 a.m., with the woman taken into custody without...
Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe
This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
bkreader.com
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NYC asks for emergency aid as influx of asylum seekers pushes city 'to the brink'
Mayor Eric Adams says the city is at its breaking point.
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
NYC Health Department: Bronx had highest number of drug overdoses
The entire country saw an uptick in opioid deaths during COVID-19 and the city was no exception.
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New York...
NYC’s Housing Works sells weed while helping clients quit smoking tobacco
Legal pot peddler Housing Works boasts that it “loves” drug users — but puts its foot down when it comes to addicts puffing tobacco, a review of city documents shows. The organization, which assists New Yorkers with HIV and AIDS — and pushes controversial “harm reduction” for junkies — has received $80 million in taxpayer funding since 2018 to run housing programs and provide services that include substance abuse treatment. But the group, which has signs in its thrift shops saying it loves “people who use drugs” is required under its city agreements to help its clients quit cigarettes. The group’s city contracts...
riverdalepress.com
Nurses reach tentative deals with all hospitals
•More than 170 nursing positions in The Emergency Department and increase in Float Pool Nurses. •Full-funded health care coverage and lifetime coverage for retired nurses. •Financial penalties if the agreed upon ratio’s are not met. • Nurse student partnership where local Bronx nurses will be recruited into the union...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NBC New York
What US City Has the Most Bed Bugs? NYC Is Close, But Not Number 1
Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite. That's apparently a lot easier said than done in New York City these days, according to a recent list that no one wants their home town mentioned on. That's because the five boroughs have moved up to No. 2 on Orkin's list...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Hoboken dog greets elderly pandemic friend: video
A pandemic friendship reunion was caught on camera in Hoboken, NJ.
