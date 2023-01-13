ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman nabbed with loaded gun at Empire State Building: cops

A pistol-packing woman was nabbed with a loaded gun at the Empire State Building on Sunday after setting off a metal detector at the Big Apple tourist hot spot, police said. Justina Shealer, 37, had a valid gun license issued in Pennsylvania but was not authorized to carry the weapon in New York, cops said. “Our laws are pretty strict here in New York City,” an NYPD spokesman told The Post. “She probably neglected to look them up before she came. It dinged in the metal detector.” The arrest took place shortly after 11 a.m., with the woman taken into custody without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe

This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC’s Housing Works sells weed while helping clients quit smoking tobacco

Legal pot peddler Housing Works boasts that it “loves” drug users — but puts its foot down when it comes to addicts puffing tobacco, a review of city documents shows. The organization, which assists New Yorkers with HIV and AIDS — and pushes controversial “harm reduction” for junkies — has received $80 million in taxpayer funding since 2018 to run housing programs and provide services that include substance abuse treatment. But the group, which has signs in its thrift shops saying it loves “people who use drugs” is required under its city agreements to help its clients quit cigarettes. The group’s city contracts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Nurses reach tentative deals with all hospitals

•More than 170 nursing positions in The Emergency Department and increase in Float Pool Nurses. •Full-funded health care coverage and lifetime coverage for retired nurses. •Financial penalties if the agreed upon ratio’s are not met. • Nurse student partnership where local Bronx nurses will be recruited into the union...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

