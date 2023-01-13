ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Jan. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSxI8_0kDqIJuX00

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pnSx_0kDqIJuX00
    Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oSsV_0kDqIJuX00
    Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Mark Villalobos , 54, is a Hispanic man, 5’08” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Traffic Offenses – Driving Under the Influence x2. He has a second no-bond warrant for Assault 2 – Cause Injury with a Deadly Weapon.

Gary Hugh , 48, is a White man, 6’03” tall, 350 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hugh has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Assault 2 – Strangulation. His bond is $10,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Police arrest Safe Streets wanted felon & six others

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested several wanted felons Saturday morning on Jan. 14, at a home following reports of suspicious activity. Shortly before 9:50 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Pine Street after receiving reports of heavy foot traffic in and out of the home […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County deputy fired but avoided criminal charges for bringing illicit drugs into jail, giving to inmates

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the last several months, 13 Investigates has been compiling documents that reveal a former deputy was actively bringing heroin and Percocet pills into the Pueblo County Jail and giving them to inmates. Inmates were testing positive for heroin in the days after this activity was uncovered. The documents, obtained The post Pueblo County deputy fired but avoided criminal charges for bringing illicit drugs into jail, giving to inmates appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police: Suspects wanted in Cañon City thefts

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for suspects in three different thefts that happened in the area. Their pictures and suspected thefts are listed below. The first suspect is being sought on suspicion of stealing money from the Hampton Inn in Cañon City, on Dec. 31, 2022. The second […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police: Suspects with multiple felony warrants arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were arrested after a citizen reported them in connection to catalytic converter thefts. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service regarding the theft of catalytic converters around 11:50 a.m. The citizen told police the suspects were in a parked RV in the 1500 block of N. Walnut St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 14 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man who shot wife, infant son deemed incompetent

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — David Weingarten, the Colorado Springs man accused of shooting his wife and infant son to death in February of 2022, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. David Weingarten was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022 after he called police and said he’d just shot his wife, 26-year-old Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, and their eight-month-old […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD Missing Person anniversary: Darlene Wallace

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still working to find answers in the disappearance of 35-year-old Darlene Wallace. According to CSPD, on Jan. 24, 2005, Wallace was reported missing by a family member who said Wallace left with her boyfriend and never came home. Wallace was last seen on Jan. 17 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Search for wanted suspect recovers stolen property

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested three wanted suspects and recovered multiple stolen vehicles and equipment on Monday morning, Jan. 16. On Monday, around 10:35 a.m. CSPD officers were in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard near North Academy Boulevard, attempting to find a wanted person. While officers tried to contact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO now accepting applications for Deputy Sheriff

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Sheriff Joe Roybal has announced that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Certified Deputy Sheriff. “The EPSO continues to be a leader in providing superior law enforcement services to our community. We are an innovative agency striving to better […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for shooting near Airport and Murray

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for shooting another man and injuring him on Thursday, Jan. 12 near the intersection of Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers originally responded to the 300 block of Gahart Drive, north of Airport Road, on a reported shooting. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person stabbed after argument, police investigating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

FPD fundraiser for K9 Hulk, features duty dog calendar

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Fountain Fort Carson School District 8 (FFC8) and Fountain Police Department (FPD) have teamed up to raise funds for Hulk, FPD’s K9 therapy dog, to get an in-car kennel so that he can travel safely. People can buy FPD K9 calendars for $20 at Fountain-Fort Carson Hich School, Fountain Middle School, and […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman cut across the face after physical altercation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy