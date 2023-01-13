Read full article on original website
Do I need to return Social Security benefits after my spouse dies? | Money Matters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- People spend their whole lives working -- all the while paying into Social Security with hopes they’ll get a decent monthly benefits check from the government once they retire. And when you’re married, two monthly Social Security checks can help pay for many household expenses....
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Bill to switch health care for retirees hits city council
Councilwoman Carmen De La Rosa, whose district covers Marble Hill and upper Manhattan, finally introduced a bill on Jan. 4 to clear the way for Mayor Eric Adams’ push to move thousands of the city’s retirees to a cost-savings privatized health care plan. If it becomes law, the...
Nurses reach tentative deals with all hospitals
•More than 170 nursing positions in The Emergency Department and increase in Float Pool Nurses. •Full-funded health care coverage and lifetime coverage for retired nurses. •Financial penalties if the agreed upon ratio’s are not met. • Nurse student partnership where local Bronx nurses will be recruited into the union...
NYC budget cuts could worsen food crisis for hungry families
A sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed in a Brooklyn grocery store in December 2019. The city Department of Social Services estimates there were 50,000 food stamp applications in October 2022, a 60% bump compared to the same month in 2019. Demand for food assistance applications has grown, but processing times have slowed down. [ more › ]
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
Tax season 2023: Here’s when IRS will start accepting tax returns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to start getting your taxes in order. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the start of the 2023 tax season — accepting and processing 2022 tax year returns beginning Monday, Jan. 23. More than 168 million individual tax returns...
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
Mayor signs $275 million deal with hotels to house migrants
Mayor Eric Adams has agreed to a $275 million contract with the Hotel Association of New York City to house at least 5,000 migrants, according to the organization's president, Vijay Dandapani. It is unclear how many hotels will participate, but Dandapani says the hotels will be doing so voluntarily. And...
NYC mayor Adams calling for 'coordinated effort' from mayors dealing with migrant crisis
Mayor Adams says he will be in D.C. this week speaking to the America Conference of Mayors -- many who are also grappling with a migrant surge. He is raising the issue to them on how they can develop a coordinated effort.
New York City can't charge retirees copays, judge rules, as Medicare Advantage fight drags on
A judge has ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 11. The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe
This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect the vaccinated: officials
New York City health officials are warning residents that the infectious omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect people who have already been vaccinated or infected with COVID-19. “Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in NYC,” the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted on Friday. ” XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that we know of to date and may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19.” The department added that getting vaccinated against the virus, including receiving an updated booster shot, remains the...
Can’t expect businesses to pull NYC ‘out of its doldrums’ if it doesn’t have the lifestyle: Ex-NYPD inspector
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the impact Wall Street has on New York City's lifestyle and economy as rising crime deters potential innovative newcomers.
New Year, New Budget: New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a $102.7 billion preliminary budget
On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a preliminary budget proposal totaling $102.7 billion for the next fiscal year 2024. But if the still-ongoing disagreement between the administration and City Council over the budget for the current year is any indication, this forthcoming budget will see additional opposition from an emboldened council to the mayor's plan for guiding the city through some difficult budgetary terrain.
Billionaire landlord Ken Griffin pushes NYC mayor to fix crime
Billionaire landlord and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin urged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to fix crime and keep businesses from leaving the Big Apple.
NYC asks for emergency aid as influx of asylum seekers pushes city 'to the brink'
Mayor Eric Adams says the city is at its breaking point.
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
Transgender professor Petra Gardella sues Manhattanville College over ban
A longtime Manhattanville College professor was banned from campus activities following an “awkward” transition from male to female — which included polling colleagues on what color wig to wear, according to a lawsuit. The professor, who began at the Westchester liberal arts school in 1983 as Peter...
MTA to Launch Bus “Network Redesign”
The Metropolitan Transit Authority is taking a look at the bus service in an effort to improve it borough by borough. “This project is part of our larger effort to modernize New York City’s bus network and improve bus service borough by borough. We are taking a fresh look at the bus network, with the goal of meeting customers’ priorities: frequent service, faster travel, reliable service, better connections, and an easy ride,” said a statement by the MTA.
