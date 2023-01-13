Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Death at adult group home being investigated
The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, freezer pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Kanawha County Circut Court to the concealment of a dead body involving the murder of a woman who was found in a freezer in Cross Lanes. According to police records, Arnold Hiller was suspected of fraud and allegedly used a debit card belonging to […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County
POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
wchsnetwork.com
Judge sentences Elkview teen to life in prison for murdering 4 family members
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard says 18 year old Gavin Smith murdered his four family members “in cold blood” which is why he should spend life behind bars. “This was a heinous crime,” Ballard told Smith during a Tuesday sentencing hearing. “Your actions...
WTAP
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
2 arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Kanawha County, West Virginia, home
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and being seen by deputies leaving with a washing machine. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Lane in Jefferson just before 3 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they say […]
California man with ‘payload of drugs’ arrested after high speed chase in Wood County
MINERAL WELLS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A California man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit on I-77. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, California has been arrested in a sequence of events which began with a basic vehicle stop for a traffic infraction.
WSAZ
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call for help from miles away ended with an arrest on Monday in Kanawha County, according to court documents. On Jan. 16 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 9th Avenue in South Charleston after receiving a call from a woman in Georgia claiming her sister was in danger.
WSAZ
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Ohio robbery continues, vehicle impounded
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” who is accused of robbing a home at gunpoint. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch says the alleged incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at a home along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. […]
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
WSAZ
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
Metro News
Man suffers multiple gun shot wounds in early morning shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — An investigation is underway following a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Huntington. Detectives of the Huntington Police Department say a 34-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was shot multiple times just past midnight in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. Huntington...
California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase
UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
1 in custody after barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say. Police arrested Alex Vagott, 49, after a standoff that lasted around 45 minutes. The South Charleston Police Department says they were responding to a domestic situation. Officers […]
WSAZ
UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says a man is behind bars following a standoff with a man who barricaded himself Monday. Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection with the standoff, Sheriff Champlin said Monday night.
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
Woman charged for pushing out-of-uniform West Virginia sheriff claims she acted in self-defense
UPDATE (1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17): Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith tells 13 News Monday night he was on the basketball court 5 or 6 minutes before the incident happened. He says he did make himself known as the sheriff to all officials and coaches on the floor. He claims he was asked by […]
Police in West Virginia searching for man allegedly wanted on several warrants
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police say they are looking for a Charleston, West Virginia, man who is wanted on multiple active warrants through Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to find Marcus James Kenner, age 42. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Metro 911 Communications […]
q95fm.net
West Virginia Woman Arrested After Walking in Middle of Road and Attacking Police
A Woman from Logan County, West Virginia was arrested on Sunday after she was found walking in the middle of the roadway. Deputy Carter and Deputy Daniels with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday of a woman walking in the middle of the road in the Dingess area.
