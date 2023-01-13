Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens news: John Harbaugh drops truth behind Tyler Huntley’s botched QB sneak in loss to Bengals
The dreams for a Super Bowl win this season for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens came to a crashing end Sunday night, as they fell prey to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-17 road loss. Making that loss even harder to swallow for the Ravens was the competitive nature of the contest.
3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants
It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have finally awoken from their Tom Brady nightmare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had been 7-0 for his career against America’s Team before getting rocked for a 31-14 loss in the Wild Card game on Monday night. After a couple of early three-and-outs to start the game, Prescott made […] The post Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch
As the Carolina Panthers look for their next head coach, Sean Payton appears to be atop their wish list. The Panthers seem prepared to make Payton a huge offer, but will the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach accept? Payton has been one of the biggest names in this offseason’s coaching carousel. Panthers’ owner David […] The post Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Tom Brady had a rough night as the Cowboys simply dominated the game from start to finish. Brady looked frustrated all night. Whether it was on the field after plays didn’t go his way, or when […] The post Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a difficult task looming in the AFC Divisional Round, slated for a matchup against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The Jags enter the fray as significant underdogs and head coach Doug Pederson alluded to as much when talking to reporters on Wednesday. Ahead of the matchup, Pederson acknowledged that expectations for […] The post Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star Marlon Humphrey reacts to sister saying Sam Hubbard is ‘kinda fine’
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey just couldn’t stay silent after his sister hilariously kicked them further with a Sam Hubbard take when they are already down. For those who missed it, the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 24-17. Baltimore actually had the chance to get the lead, but a fumble in the red zone allowed Hubbard to get the ball and take it to the other end for a historic 98-yard fumble return touchdown.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots
Tom Brady may have already played his last game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It was anything but an ideal performance from him too, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion failed to lead his squad to a Wild Card victory over a very hungry Dallas Cowboys side. Former teammate […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs And while many believe the Bills will likely walk away with the win, Burrow is not ready to back down. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Joe Burrow was […] The post Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season for most of the campaign. The reasons behind their success can be listed by the dozen. But at least one edge they’ve utilized over their opponents belongs in a grayer area than most thanks to some under-the-radar finagling by center Jason Kelce. They’ve […] The post ‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay might not have retired, but his Rams coaching staff is disappearing
The Los Angeles Rams had a brutal season after winning a Super Bowl a year ago. That raised speculation that head coach Sean McVay could leave as interest from the likes of ESPN and Fox Sports continues to come his way. And while McVay did ultimately decide to run it back in 2023 with the […] The post Sean McVay might not have retired, but his Rams coaching staff is disappearing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs has sent them into the offseason, and it could be quite a frantic period for Baltimore. They have several big decisions they have to make this offseason, but none are bigger than whether or not they […] The post Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s Arrowhead Stadium comments will have Chiefs fans bringing the noise vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this weekend ahead of their AFC Divisional Round clash. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the best environments in all of the NFL, but the Jags quarterback doesn’t seem to think Chiefs fans will make it too difficult for him […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s Arrowhead Stadium comments will have Chiefs fans bringing the noise vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0