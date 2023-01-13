Read full article on original website
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
NFL Announces Fine against Lions RB Jamaal Williams
Lions running back Jamaal Williams penalized for touchdown celebration.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NFL Levies Fine, Makes Decision On Packers Rookie Quay Walker For Shoving Lions Trainer
The problems for Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker aren’t ending. He was ejected from his final game of the season. And now the NFL has fined him. The shove of a trainer will cost Walker $13,261. He’s also lucky the league didn’t suspend him. If you don’t remember the play, we’ll fill you in.
Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win
Seattle Seahawks fans had a cool way of thanking the Detroit Lions for getting them into the playoffs with a win over the Green Bay Packers. The Lions revealed Friday that the Seahawks and their fans had donated over $20,000 to the Detroit Lions foundation following the Lions’ 20-16 win over the Packers. The donations... The post Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Caldwell Debate Flares Up after Dan Campbell Posts Nine Wins
Are the Lions being praised too much for winning nine games?
Lions mock offseason v1.0: Kicking off the offseason options
Back for another year, it’s time to kick off the Lions mock offseason series for 2023. The mock offseason covers not just a mock draft, but also personnel decisions on existing Lions free agents, potential roster cuts, outside free agent signings and (of course) the draft. Here’s an example...
Report: There's 1 Frontrunner For The Panthers Job
NFL teams searching for head coaches usually hold off on making their final choice until the end of January. But for the Carolina Panthers, who have had the longest time out of any team to look for a coach, one man appears to be the frontrunner. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Detroit Lions ...
RECAP: Scores and highlights from Friday Night Blitz
The Rockford girls, Northview boys and Hudsonville hockey team all earned wins tonight in the second week of the winter sports season in 2023
Despite Some Sloppy Play, Michigan Gets Much Needed Conference Win
Michigan didn't play its cleanest game of the year, but a 7-point win over a 12-win Northwestern team is good for the soul.
"I'm trying to bring a championship home," George Washington III talks Michigan
George Washington, III exploded on Day 2 of the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational with a 2023 event high 26 points. The 6-foot-2 guard had Michigan assistant Saddi Washington in the stands watching as he tried to mount a comeback over Atlanta (GA) Pace Academy. Washington committed to Michigan...
