Read full article on original website
ryan walker
5d ago
jb needs to look up the what shall not be infringed means! not to mention review the oath of office he took and has now committed treason by signing this bill he need sto be removed!
Reply(11)
3
Related
New Illinois assault weapons ban already facing several legal challenges
Lawsuits challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons ban are beginning to trickle in — including a complaint filed in southern Illinois on behalf of more than 800 individual gun owners that seeks a temporary restraining order on the newly enacted law.
Illinois' Assault Weapons Ban Faces 1st Lawsuit With Emergency Hearing, Hundreds of Plaintiffs
Illinois' week-old assault weapons ban on Wednesday will face its first of many promised legal challenges as a group of more than 800 plaintiffs in downstate Illinois are hoping to prevent HB 5471 from being implemented. According to court documents, the suit, filed on behalf of more than 860 plaintiffs...
Legal challenges begin over Illinois' new firearms ban
Multiple lawsuits have been filed in Illinois challenging recently enacted gun legislation that bans certain firearms and high-capacity magazines in the state.
Emergency hearing held in attempt to stop Illinois assault weapons ban from being enforced
At least three lawsuits have already been filed, with the latest one from the Illinois State Rifle Association.
Illinois gun ban ruling expected Friday as eyes remain on other gun control measures
(The Center Square) – While eyes are on the courts with lawsuits challenging Illinois’ gun ban working through the state and federal judiciary, a gun-rights group says it’s important to keep an eye on the statehouse because more gun control measures are coming. At least three separate lawsuits have been filed challenging the gun and magazine ban and gun registry Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted last week. Lawmakers approved a ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns they labeled as assault weapons. Owned guns before the...
Illinois AG advocates for holding gun manufacturers liable for gun crimes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is leading a coalition of 18 Democratic state’s attorneys that are in support of New York’s firearms industry accountability law. The amicus brief argues that New York has the authority to protect public safety after several firearm industry members sued the state, according to Midland Daily […]
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
Lawsuits, sheriffs add to confusion around Illinois assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is getting emails from concerned gun owners. “I want people of Champaign County to know, I will follow the law,” Heuerman said. “But I’m not going to violate constitutional rights either.” Heuerman is not on the long list of sheriffs who say they believe the assault […]
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths
Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
Illinois town hall brings out hundreds opposed to assault weapons ban
Several Republican lawmakers in Illinois hosted a legislative town hall at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion on Tuesday night.
Gun store owner: Prohibited items in storage until possible injunction against Illinois’ ban
(The Center Square) – Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last week. Maxon Shooters Supplies owner Dan Eldridge in Des Plaines said they’re in compliance. “It’s been a...
‘Game on’ as attorneys challenge Illinois’ gun ban with more lawsuits expected
(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...
wmay.com
First Lawsuits Filed Over Assault Weapons Ban
The first of what could be multiple lawsuits over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban have been filed. The lawsuit in Crawford County Circuit Court was brought by three residents of that county. In their complaint, they allege that the ban on the sale and manufacture of certain types of guns violates the Second Amendment. The complaint also contends that the law’s requirement for current owners of assault weapons to register those guns could cause those owners to “potentially incriminate themselves.” The lawsuit asks the court to rule the law unconstitutional and issue an injunction against enforcing it.
More than 70 Illinois counties say they will not enforce state 'assault weapon' ban: Report
Illinois sheriffs of almost 80 counties are refusing to enforce the state's "assault weapons" ban that was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
WKYC
Opposition grows over Illinois new weapons ban
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a new ban on assault weapons on Tuesday, Jan. 10., after the Illinois House passed the bill. The bill puts a ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high capacity magazines and switches. News 8 spoke with...
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
920wmok.com
Attorney General says if sheriffs won’t enforce gun ban ‘there are other people there to do the job’ – Many But Not All Sheriffs Move Toward Court
With at least 74 county sheriffs in Illinois’ 102 counties publicly stating they won’t enforce Illinois’ gun ban and registry, the state’s attorney general says there are ways to “do the job.”. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Friday if local law enforcement won’t act, someone...
Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
Scammers using Illinois’ assault weapons ban to their benefit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is warning residents about scams linked to the state’s assault weapons ban. Officials said that people have been receiving marketing calls, asking them to donate. They are told that the money would be used to fight the assault weapons ban in court. The Sheriffs’ Association said that […]
wgnradio.com
Could someone be criminally charged for an honest mistake?
Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the updates on the assault weapons ban in Illinois and the laws for locking up guns. She also talks about whether or not someone can be criminally charged for an honest mistake and some New Year’s resolutions for getting your legal affairs in order.
Comments / 74