Security Demands Man Remove Religious Shirt
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her son
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversy
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was arrested Monday night at a self-checkout at Walmart and was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Police were called to Walmart North just before 9 p.m. and found Dylan Olson, 30, of Rochester. Olson had a felony warrant out of...
Monticello man seriously wounded in shooting; teen arrested
A Monticello man is in a serious but stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times, the Wright County Sheriff's Office has said. The victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels, was found lying near the entrance of a compost facility on the 1700 block of River Street W. at about 8:31 p.m. Monday.
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant
A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
740thefan.com
Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
boreal.org
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
fox9.com
Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken. Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery...
Man dies in Olmsted County Jail
A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis
Police are appealing to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since the early hours of New Year's Day in Minneapolis. Minneapolis PD says Stephanie Denham – who may also use the last name of Smith – was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, when she left her home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
