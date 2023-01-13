ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

1520 The Ticket

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
97ZOK

Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant

A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
MADISON, WI
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
boreal.org

Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23

The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived.   The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
LAKEVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

