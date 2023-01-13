ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA conductor sprayed with ‘unknown liquid’ in random NYC attack

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 5 days ago

A female MTA conductor was sprayed in the face with an “unknown liquid” in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Friday morning, cops said.

The assailant approached the 39-year-old woman at the window of a train that had pulled into the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History station around 8:30 a.m., authorities said.

Without any prior interaction, he discharged the substance at the worker and took off, cops said.

No arrests have been made in the random attack.
Photos show EMS workers examining the woman’s eye and treating her at the scene.

The suspect was still on the loose later in the morning.

