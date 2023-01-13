Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says He 'Always Had a Few Questions' About George Santos' Resume
After his election to the House, Rep. Santos admitted to fabricating significant portions of his past on the campaign trail George Santos' resume may have gotten him a seat in Congress, but it didn't fool everyone. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN Monday that he has long been skeptical about the Republican congressman's resume, which has proven to have massive embellishments and fabrications. "I always had a few questions about it," McCarthy, 57, told CNN. However, McCarthy has not joined some of his fellow Republicans in calling for Rep. Santos'...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Tucker Can’t Pronounce NZ PM’s Name—But Remembers to Insult Her ‘Big Teeth’
Tucker Carlson informed viewers Wednesday of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation announcement—but not without first commenting on her appearance, struggling to pronounce her name, and labeling her an “appalling abuser” of human rights. “The lady with the big teeth who tormented her citizens” will be stepping down Feb. 7, Carlson said of Ardern, who took a strict stance regarding quarantine measures and travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ardern’s tenure amounted to the “most totalitarian” in New Zealand’s history, Carlson claimed. The conspiracy-prone Fox host then accused the prime minister of being beholden to China for some unstated reason. “What are the chances she was a puppet of the Chinese government?” he asked. “We don’t have enough evidence to prove that, but we would rate that as about 100 percent likely.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Biden admin to launch pilot program to allow Americans to sponsor refugees directly
The Biden administration on Thursday will announce a program to allow Americans to sponsor refugees if they meet certain criteria, Fox News Digital has confirmed.
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year. The State Department plans...
Rep. Greg Steube Hospitalized with 'Several Injuries' After Falling from Roof: 'Please Pray'
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized on Wednesday after falling from a roof. A post shared on Steube's Twitter account on Wednesday confirmed the news of his accident, stating: "Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family."
