Tucker Carlson informed viewers Wednesday of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation announcement—but not without first commenting on her appearance, struggling to pronounce her name, and labeling her an “appalling abuser” of human rights. “The lady with the big teeth who tormented her citizens” will be stepping down Feb. 7, Carlson said of Ardern, who took a strict stance regarding quarantine measures and travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ardern’s tenure amounted to the “most totalitarian” in New Zealand’s history, Carlson claimed. The conspiracy-prone Fox host then accused the prime minister of being beholden to China for some unstated reason. “What are the chances she was a puppet of the Chinese government?” he asked. “We don’t have enough evidence to prove that, but we would rate that as about 100 percent likely.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

