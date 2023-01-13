ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
railfan.com

Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

School District Seeks to Protect Buses From Vandalism With New Electric Fences

Portland Public Schools’ minibuses, besieged by vandalism, will soon be protected by electric fences, assuming the School Board gives the proposal a thumbs-up at a meeting next week. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero has already approved the $205,000 contract to lease the “intense but nonlethal 7,000-volt” fences built by Amarok, which...
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego asks ODOT to plan for tolling mitigation

In early January, Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation requesting that the department and the Oregon Transportation Commission spell out how they will mitigate the impacts — such as increased congestion on local roadways — of tolling, and how those efforts might be funded.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal  loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy