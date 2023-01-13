Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Zero-emissions semi-truck being designed by OSU, Portland-based truck manufacturer
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Researchers at Oregon State University are teaming up with a Portland-based truck manufacturer to develop a new type of semi-truck that will produce zero emissions and be able to carry as much cargo as a traditional diesel-powered commercial motor vehicle. The OSU College of Engineering is partnering...
railfan.com
Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
WWEEK
School District Seeks to Protect Buses From Vandalism With New Electric Fences
Portland Public Schools’ minibuses, besieged by vandalism, will soon be protected by electric fences, assuming the School Board gives the proposal a thumbs-up at a meeting next week. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero has already approved the $205,000 contract to lease the “intense but nonlethal 7,000-volt” fences built by Amarok, which...
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego asks ODOT to plan for tolling mitigation
In early January, Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation requesting that the department and the Oregon Transportation Commission spell out how they will mitigate the impacts — such as increased congestion on local roadways — of tolling, and how those efforts might be funded.
Mascot stolen from Gresham K-5 school
A K-5 school in Gresham is searching for the person who stole expensive equipment and the mascot from the school.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
Power restored in Washington County, Salem area
Multiple large outages popped up throughout the Willamette Valley that have kept Portland General Electric crews busy Monday morning.
Portland Public Schools says unequal student discipline is call to action
Portland Public Schools leaders say data showing unequal discipline of students at school is an “urgent call for change.”
Why Tho? Random men are yelling at me for perceived driving infractions. Should I yell back?
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Hi Lizzy,. Happy new year!. Over the past year, and always while in my car, I’ve...
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
shorelineareanews.com
Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
Homicide unit investigates shooting death in Northeast Portland
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound injury Monday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau said.
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Spends Your Money To Ensure It’s Stolen
You’ve heard the old joke about the government: you see one county worker dig a hole and the second one fills it in. That joke came to mind when I saw the latest crazy new program from the rocket scientists at Portland city hall. Robbers know Portland defunded police,...
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Police: Meth, M30 pills seized from SE Portland burglary suspect
A 21-year-old man is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing after authorities say he broke into a Southeast Portland business early Sunday morning.
