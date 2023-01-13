MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Friday:
Bonus Match 5
01-05-20-34-39, Bonus: 9
(one, five, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: nine)
Cash4Life
01-13-16-20-50, Cash Ball: 4
(one, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, fifty; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
Pick 3 Midday
1-2-3
(one, two, three)
Pick 4 Evening
5-2-7-5
(five, two, seven, five)
Pick 4 Midday
0-9-1-6
(zero, nine, one, six)
Pick 5 Evening
9-9-9-3-1
(nine, nine, nine, three, one)
Pick 5 Midday
9-9-9-7-0
(nine, nine, nine, seven, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
Comments / 0