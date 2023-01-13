ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Friday:

Bonus Match 5

01-05-20-34-39, Bonus: 9

(one, five, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: nine)

Cash4Life

01-13-16-20-50, Cash Ball: 4

(one, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, fifty; Cash Ball: four)

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-1

(six, four, one)

Pick 3 Midday

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-7-5

(five, two, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-1-6

(zero, nine, one, six)

Pick 5 Evening

9-9-9-3-1

(nine, nine, nine, three, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-9-7-0

(nine, nine, nine, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

