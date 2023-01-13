Read full article on original website
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Provincetown’s Iconic Lobster Pot Restaurant Goes Up for Sale
One of Cape Cod’s most iconic restaurants is on the market, as the Lobster Pot in Provincetown has been listed for sale. The two-level waterfront property, with its spectacular view of Provincetown Harbor, is where celebrity chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain got his start as a dishwasher. The...
Woodstock Inn Brewery Offers Taste of Fall River 200 Miles Away
Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Woodstock Inn Brewery has a taste of Fall River on its menu, but how did it get there?. We know our food here on the SouthCoast is pretty awesome — so awesome, in fact, that a restaurant just about 200 miles away wants in on it.
Taunton Mega Meatball Is a Meaty Monstrosity of Comfort Food
How much meat is too much meat? When it comes to this mega meatball at Brack’s Grille & Tap in Taunton, there’s no such thing. I recently stopped by Brack’s because we had to try the meatball after hearing about it from a co-worker. Meatballs are one of the ultimate comfort foods, bringing back thoughts of Sunday dinners and homemade meatballs stewing in a pot of sauce for hours.
Taunton Restaurant Adds New Adult Beverage Flight for Non-Coffee Drinkers
If you loved reading about the adult iced coffee flight at Taunton's Riverhouse restaurant but were bummed because you don't drink coffee, you are not alone. After several customers spoke up for the non-coffee drinkers of the world, Riverhouse has added a brand new flight of adult beverages perfect for a chilly, winter day.
Heroux Hosts Tour of New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail After Announcing Closing Plan
The day after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, he hosted a media availability at the now-defunct ICE detention center in Dartmouth where he plans to relocate the Ash Street inmates.
Time for New Bedford to Get Serious About Offshore Wind [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The offshore wind industry has arrived in New Bedford, and if you are seeking a job in that industry, now's the time to get ready. That's the message delivered by John "Buddy" Andrade of the Old Bedford Village Development Corporation delivered on this week's Townsquare Sunday. During a press conference...
Fall River Woman Gets Life in Prison for Brutal Slaying
FALL RIVER — An 18-year-old Fall River woman will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after she pleaded guilty to stabbing an elderly woman to death with a pair of scissors in 2019. Heavenly Arroyo was just 15 years old when she fatally stabbed 68-year-old Ana...
Hannah Strom Updates Us Three Years After Horrific Holy Cross Crew Accident
Sunday, Jan. 15, marked three years since a horrific Holy Cross Rowing accident. It didn't take place on the water. Instead it occurred down on a roadway in Vero Beach, Florida, as the team van was involved in a deadly crash that killed 20-year-old Grace Rett from Uxbridge and injured a number of her other 10 teammates, including Hannah Strom from Marion.
Bristol County Probate and Family Court Offers Expanded Online Services
One of the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the day-to-day operations of government is highlighting the need for public institutions to make those operations more digital friendly. The Bristol County Probate and Family Court – which handles all matters of family law cases such as divorces, child support, child...
Edaville Owner: Thomas Land Won’t Reopen, ‘Concept Really Hasn’t Worked’
The owner of the Edaville theme park in Carver has confirmed what was assumed to be the case for a few years now: the park’s association with Thomas the Tank Engine is over, and the Thomas Land section of the park will not reopen. “We’ve come to the conclusion...
Rehoboth Teen Identified as Victim in Fatal Berkley Rollover Crash
BERKLEY (WBSM) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy was killed in the rollover crash that occurred in Berkley early this morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday evening. Dylan Quinn died as a result of injuries suffered in that crash, the D.A.’s Office said. The crash occurred...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
Elderly Bourne Man Gets House Arrest for Fire Injuring Firefighters
BROCKTON — A Bourne octogenarian and former longtime firefighter will spend four years under house arrest, after pleading guilty to setting a three-alarm fire in Hanson that left two firefighters injured. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 81-year-old Alfred Russo admitted Friday to one count of burning a...
New Bedford Man Gets Up to 16 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing
FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man will serve up to 16 years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Fall River man caused by a fight over a woman. Nathan Silva, 26, was sentenced Monday to 13 to 16 years in...
Taunton Man Sentenced for Million-Dollar Romance Scam
TAUNTON — A Taunton man will be spending two years in prison and is ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution after he admitted to creating a fake online identity to gain victims' affection before scamming them. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Francis Okafor will also spend...
Prison for Rehoboth Man Who Raped Friend’s 14-Year-Old Sister
REHOBOTH — A Rehoboth man who was arrested for indecent assault while out on bail on child rape charges will spend seven to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said Trevor Breckenridge, now 21 years old, received the sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child.
