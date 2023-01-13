ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
Taunton Mega Meatball Is a Meaty Monstrosity of Comfort Food

How much meat is too much meat? When it comes to this mega meatball at Brack’s Grille & Tap in Taunton, there’s no such thing. I recently stopped by Brack’s because we had to try the meatball after hearing about it from a co-worker. Meatballs are one of the ultimate comfort foods, bringing back thoughts of Sunday dinners and homemade meatballs stewing in a pot of sauce for hours.
TAUNTON, MA
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
Elderly Bourne Man Gets House Arrest for Fire Injuring Firefighters

BROCKTON — A Bourne octogenarian and former longtime firefighter will spend four years under house arrest, after pleading guilty to setting a three-alarm fire in Hanson that left two firefighters injured. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 81-year-old Alfred Russo admitted Friday to one count of burning a...
HANSON, MA
Taunton Man Sentenced for Million-Dollar Romance Scam

TAUNTON — A Taunton man will be spending two years in prison and is ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution after he admitted to creating a fake online identity to gain victims' affection before scamming them. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Francis Okafor will also spend...
TAUNTON, MA
Prison for Rehoboth Man Who Raped Friend’s 14-Year-Old Sister

REHOBOTH — A Rehoboth man who was arrested for indecent assault while out on bail on child rape charges will spend seven to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said Trevor Breckenridge, now 21 years old, received the sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child.
REHOBOTH, MA
