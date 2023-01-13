ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

9-9-9-7-0

(nine, nine, nine, seven, zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: two, three; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-five) (twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 7, Day: 29, Year: 53. (Month: seven; Day: twenty-nine; Year: fifty-three) Pick 3. 5-2-2 (five, two, two)
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

WA medical board: Idaho doctor peddled false COVID-19 claims

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has accused a medical doctor in Idaho of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care. The commission said Wednesday it had issued a statement of disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho, who has a license in Washington state as a physician and surgeon. Cole lives in Idaho, has a medical license there and is currently one of Ada County’s appointed members of the Central District Board of Health, KTVB-TV reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy