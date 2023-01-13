ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

0-9-1-6

(zero, nine, one, six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three) (twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Pick 3. 2-1-7 (two, one, seven) Powerball. 06-15-22-42-47, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3. (six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six;...
OKLAHOMA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 14th — A wintry feel briefly takes over for the weekend after an above average start to the month of January. Saturday's high temperatures drop to below average for the first time this year. Highs only reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 30 mph. This means wind chill temperatures remain near freezing much of the afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man who was shot in Central Baltimore Wednesday night has died. The Baltimore Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that took place at the 2100 Block of Madison Avenue. A report of a shooting brought police to the location shortly after 10:30 pm. Police discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Despite all efforts, the victim died yesterday. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot Multiple Times Dead in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires

– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy