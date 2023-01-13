Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Nashville Parent
Tennessee Brew Works’ Dolly Parton Birthday Bash
Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works invites you to the 6th annual celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday, life and music on January 21 at its brewery and taproom (located at 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville). It’s a Dolly-themed day!. Celebrate the birthday of our Tennessee treasure, Dolly Parton, with...
Nashville Parent
Pryor Art Gallery Hosts ‘Art of the Buzz’ Exhibit
Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery is featuring a family and sports event with the “Art of the Buzz” exhibit in conjunction with Chris LeMay’s National Electric Football Game Museum in Spring Hill. The exhibit is now open to the public through March 3. “When...
Nashville Parent
Nashville Parent’s 2023 Summer Camp Giveaways
Summer is approaching, and it’s time to start making plans for your kiddos! Summer camps can be pricey, though. Let us help!. Click the link below and enter your information for a chance to win one of three free summer camp sessions at either Deer Run Camps in Thompson’s Station; a Bach to Rock in Nashville; or Riverview Camp for Girls in Mentone, AL. Enter from now through Feb. 25 2023. Winner will be announced after that date.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.325M Home in Nashville, TN is The Perfect Blend of High End Quality and Comfortable Space for Entertaining Family
The Home in Nashville is a Gorgeous newer construction designed by P. Shea and built by Craftsman Residential, now available for sale. This home located at 4411B Soper Ave, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Hagan Stone – Parks Realty – (Phone: (615) 392-1418) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
Nashville Parent
Elevate Your Maternity Wear at Bump City Nashville
Trying to look stylish while pregnant has always been a challenge for moms-to-be. And specialty maternity stores have gone by the wayside. Pregnant women often choose from a big box store of mass-produced items or to just order online (a total risk when you’re expecting!). Enter Bump City Nashville.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
Nashville Parent
TWISTER Returns to ASC for 19th Anniversary
TWISTER (Tennessee Women in Science, Tech, Engineering & Research) is a daylong event presented by Adventure Science Center aimed to inform, motivate and empower middle and high school girls in grades 7th – 12th to pursue careers in STEAM. The event returns for its 19th anniversary on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
fox17.com
Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Nashville Parent
Blue Raider Baseball Games Shown on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee Baseball has announced that its entire home schedule will be streamed live on ESPN+ for the upcoming 2023 season. MTSU will play 29 games at Reese Smith Jr. Field across its 55-game slate. This includes a 16-game homestand in February and March. Streaming options for road games will be announced at a later date.
WSMV
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
wgnsradio.com
Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!
(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
New Route For Monday's MLK March In The 'Boro
(MURFREESBORO) This Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March here in Murfreesboro has a new route. The noon start time remains the same along with beginning at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street. 19th Annual Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown says, "That's where it changes. The parade leaves Central and...
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
