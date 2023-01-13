ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Parent

Tennessee Brew Works’ Dolly Parton Birthday Bash

Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works invites you to the 6th annual celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday, life and music on January 21 at its brewery and taproom (located at 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville). It’s a Dolly-themed day!. Celebrate the birthday of our Tennessee treasure, Dolly Parton, with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Pryor Art Gallery Hosts ‘Art of the Buzz’ Exhibit

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery is featuring a family and sports event with the “Art of the Buzz” exhibit in conjunction with Chris LeMay’s National Electric Football Game Museum in Spring Hill. The exhibit is now open to the public through March 3. “When...
SPRING HILL, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville Parent’s 2023 Summer Camp Giveaways

Summer is approaching, and it’s time to start making plans for your kiddos! Summer camps can be pricey, though. Let us help!. Click the link below and enter your information for a chance to win one of three free summer camp sessions at either Deer Run Camps in Thompson’s Station; a Bach to Rock in Nashville; or Riverview Camp for Girls in Mentone, AL. Enter from now through Feb. 25 2023. Winner will be announced after that date.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $2.325M Home in Nashville, TN is The Perfect Blend of High End Quality and Comfortable Space for Entertaining Family

The Home in Nashville is a Gorgeous newer construction designed by P. Shea and built by Craftsman Residential, now available for sale. This home located at 4411B Soper Ave, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Hagan Stone – Parks Realty – (Phone: (615) 392-1418) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Elevate Your Maternity Wear at Bump City Nashville

Trying to look stylish while pregnant has always been a challenge for moms-to-be. And specialty maternity stores have gone by the wayside. Pregnant women often choose from a big box store of mass-produced items or to just order online (a total risk when you’re expecting!). Enter Bump City Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

TWISTER Returns to ASC for 19th Anniversary

TWISTER (Tennessee Women in Science, Tech, Engineering & Research) is a daylong event presented by Adventure Science Center aimed to inform, motivate and empower middle and high school girls in grades 7th – 12th to pursue careers in STEAM. The event returns for its 19th anniversary on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Blue Raider Baseball Games Shown on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Baseball has announced that its entire home schedule will be streamed live on ESPN+ for the upcoming 2023 season. MTSU will play 29 games at Reese Smith Jr. Field across its 55-game slate. This includes a 16-game homestand in February and March. Streaming options for road games will be announced at a later date.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!

(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
MURFREESBORO, TN
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

New Route For Monday's MLK March In The 'Boro

(MURFREESBORO) This Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March here in Murfreesboro has a new route. The noon start time remains the same along with beginning at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street. 19th Annual Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown says, "That's where it changes. The parade leaves Central and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Madoc

Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee

Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
SMYRNA, TN

