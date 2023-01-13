ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

2 Mobile shooting suspects charged in Mississippi murder

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. ( WKRG ) — Two men accused of shooting two people at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile are now also accused of murder in D’Iberville, Mississippi. One of the men is also charged in a shooting at the Paparazzi Club in Downtown Mobile on November 26.

D’Iberville police say they have issued warrants for 19-year-old Darrius Rowser and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks for a murder in September 2022.

Karmelo Derks, 18
Darrius Rowser, 19

According to a news release from the police department, the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on September 21, 2022, in the North parking lot of the Scarlet Pearl Casino. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, from California, inside of a Dodge Challenger with a gunshot wound. Craig died from his injuries.

D’Iberville police say the suspect’s vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was stolen out of Prichard, Ala. on September 14. The car was later found burned at an apartment complex in Prichard. Detectives identified Rowser and Derks as suspects after multiple interviews and working with the Gulfport Field Office of the FBI, the Mobile Police Department’s Intelligence Unit and Homicide Unit, the Prichard Police Department, Gulf Coast Digital Forensics Lab, and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.

D’Iberville police say this appears to be a random act of violence and an apparent robbery attempt.

Rowser and Derks are currently in Mobile County Metro Jail.

Rowser is suspected to be connected to the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting , the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting , and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16 .

Rowser was arrested on January 4 by Mobile police. He is charged with attempted murder, five counts of assault, first-degree burglary, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and reckless endangerment. He remains in Metro Jail. A judge temporarily denied him bond after the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office requested a hearing under Aniah’s Law. Rowser will be in court Friday, Jan. 13, for that hearing.

Derks was arrested by Mobile police on Dec. 31 in connection with the December shooting at the Walmart on the I-65 service road. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. A judge did grant Derks bond, but he remains in jail.

Judy Pierce
5d ago

Thank you MOBILE AND EVERYONE THAT HELP GET THESE DANGEROUS INDIVIDUALS OFF OUR STREETS, TRULY THEY ARE A THREAT TO SOCIETY.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

