Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO