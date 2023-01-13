ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season Returns and a Burger Worth a Ride to the Bay

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. To honor the 2023 Year of the Rabbit, Sprinkles bakery and the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander leaders of Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake featuring almond-filled red velvet cake atop an almond cookie crust and topped with almond cream cheese frosting. The cupcake is also featured in a Lunar New Year Red Box inclusive of custom red envelopes to gift. The cupcakes and bundle are available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide, including in Rice Village and Westheimer, from January 16 through January 29.
mocomotive.com

Shea Homes acquires 430-acres for Montgomery County community

Shea Homes purchased 430 acres in Montgomery County from Crown Ranch Development, LTD for the development of a 1,000-home community. Located near the Aggie Expressway along FM 1286, the community is expected to take about eight years to fully build out. Shea Homes Houston Division President Keith Luechtefeld estimates the first round of homes could hit the market in 2025.
MySanAntonio

Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
fox26houston.com

Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'

HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
fox26houston.com

realtynewsreport.com

Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
spacecityweather.com

A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston

Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
KHOU

HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
KHOU

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots

HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
