A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrowAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Spanish Village Restaurant, Tex-Mex staple in Houston's Third Ward, announces closing date
Adios, Spanish Village 😢 This landmark in Houston's Third Ward will soon stop serving its enchiladas and margaritas.
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in Houston
Last week I wrote about the best pizza's in Houston. Well there is new competition in the Houston pizza market thanks to today's opening of Fat Boy's Pizza. Many of you may be familiar with the restaurant chain which has six locations in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season Returns and a Burger Worth a Ride to the Bay
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. To honor the 2023 Year of the Rabbit, Sprinkles bakery and the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander leaders of Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake featuring almond-filled red velvet cake atop an almond cookie crust and topped with almond cream cheese frosting. The cupcake is also featured in a Lunar New Year Red Box inclusive of custom red envelopes to gift. The cupcakes and bundle are available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide, including in Rice Village and Westheimer, from January 16 through January 29.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
Mason jar sundaes, waffles: 4 businesses coming soon to The Woodlands area
Graze Craze is slated to open in The Woodlands area in early February. (Courtesy Graze Craze) Graze Craze, Surreal Creamery, Sugaring NY and Dolly Llama are slated to open in The Woodlands area in 2023. 1. A Dolly Llama location is under construction at Metropark Square, according to Daniel Moon...
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Houston and across Harris County, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
mocomotive.com
Shea Homes acquires 430-acres for Montgomery County community
Shea Homes purchased 430 acres in Montgomery County from Crown Ranch Development, LTD for the development of a 1,000-home community. Located near the Aggie Expressway along FM 1286, the community is expected to take about eight years to fully build out. Shea Homes Houston Division President Keith Luechtefeld estimates the first round of homes could hit the market in 2025.
Joe's Italian Grill plans to open sixth location in Fulshear by end of January
Joe's Italian Grill and Pizza will offer many traditional entrees. (Courtesy Joe's Italian Grill) Joe’s Italian Grill and Pizza has plans to open at the Marcel Town Center at Cross Creek by the end of January. Located at 6627 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, its menu features a...
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
MySanAntonio
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Outback Steakhouse opens new prototype in Grand Parkway Marketplace in Spring
Located at 6805 N. Grand Parkway, Ste. 810, the new 5,005-square-foot restaurant features a spacious dining room and large bar area, which can accommodate up to 133 guests. (Courtesy Outback Steakhouse) Outback Steakhouse debuted its new redesigned restaurant model in Spring's Grand Parkway Marketplace following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 17.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
cw39.com
Woman shot in attempted robbery at Family Dollar store in north Houston, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Tuesday morning after she was shot during an attempted robbery in Aldine. Crews responded to a hold-up alarm around 9 p.m. Monday night at the Family Dollar store at 11046 Airline Drive near West Road. Police say the clerk was inside the...
spacecityweather.com
A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston
Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots
HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
KHOU 11 Houston anchor Lauren Talarico makes shift to daytime news
Talarico announced she also still anchor weekend morning newscasts for KHOU 11.
mocomotive.com
‘Rally against censorship’ with Kyle Rittenhouse moved to convention center after brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A “rally against censorship” originally planned at Southern Star Brewery in Conroe has been moved to the Lone Star Convention Center after the brewery announced Friday it had canceled the event. Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough confirmed the convention…
