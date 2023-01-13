Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jim Schwartz Hired as Browns DC
The Cleveland Browns have found a new defensive coordinator after firing Joe Woods at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season. Jim Schwartz has been named the new Browns DC after spending the last two seasons as a Senior Defensive Assistant with the Titans. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the...
NFL Divisional Round Picks
The NFL playoffs are here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here are the NFL Divisional Round picks. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like NFL Divisional Round Picks!
Bengals LT Jonah Williams Week-to-Week with Knee Injury
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has suffered a dislocated kneecap. He had an MRI on the knee to assess the extent of the damage. Head coach Zac Taylor has now stated that Williams is “week-to-week,” so the Bengals would have to continue to win playoff games for him to return.
Chargers OC Joe Lombardi Fired
Los Angeles has seemingly decided to keep their head coach after their playoff meltdown, but will be searching for a new offensive coordinator. Joe Lombardi has been fired, along with quarterback coach/passing coordinator Shane Day. The Chargers official Twitter account released the news on Tuesday morning. Lombardi is the grandson...
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room. The team then ruled Ball out with a sprained left ankle. It’s the third time this season that Ball has injured the same ankle. He missed part of the preseason and the first 13 games of the season after spraining it the first time.
C.J. Stroud 2023 NFL Draft Profile
The 2023 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the C.J. Stroud 2023 NFL Draft Profile. 2022 stats: 3,688 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 66.3 percent completion, 9.5 yards per attempt, 108 rushing yards. Stroud played two great seasons...
Byron Leftwich to be Fired as Bucs’ OC
The Buccaneers will reportedly announce that they are firing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Despite being a hot commodity in head coaching searches for the past couple of years, one bad year and an 8-9 Tampa Bay record, now it is Leftwich who may be searching for a job. The Pewter...
