Read full article on original website
Related
British actor Julian Sands reported missing in California mountains
LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British-born film actor Julian Sands, known for his starring roles in such films as "A Room with a View" and "Warlock," has gone missing in the mountains of Southern California, media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos on Haley’s ‘Inner Turmoil,’ Life Without Halstead and When She’ll Take Off Her Wedding Ring
Haley Upton is going through it. During Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago P.D.,” Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) finally allowed herself to break down about Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) choosing to leave town, especially after learning that he’s extended his tour in Bolivia. Until now, Haley hasn’t shown how hurt she’s been over her husband’s exit. Instead, it’s all been in her head. “I think she’s going through the motions and she’s getting up, going to work and getting up, going to work, but there’s a lot of inner turmoil happening,” Spiridakos tells Variety. “This ultimately will change her in some way, which I’m interested...
The IndieWire Sundance 2023 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival
Film and Television Reviews Interviews Features Sundance Film Festival Cancels Plans for New Frontier Program in 2023 Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News Sundance Unveils 2023 Online Platform, Ticketing Details Sundance 2023 Lineup: New Films from Nicole Holofcener, Brandon Cronenberg, Jonathan Majors, & More Sundance Sets Restorations of ‘SLAM’ and Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ for 2023 Fest Xavier Dolan, Paul Feig, and Willie Nelson Doc Among 2023 Sundance Shorts and Episodic Additions Sundance Adds John Carney Musical and More World Premieres to 2023 Lineup Sundance Adds Dakota Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and More to Beyond Film Talks Lineup Jeremy O. Harris, Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton Headline 2023 Sundance Juries Pre-Festival Analysis Sundance Wish...
Comments / 0