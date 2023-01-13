Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair application open to artists nationwide
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The second longest-running arts fair in the country is set to continue its 72-year tradition in downtown Kalamazoo, on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The event is acclaimed for hosting over 125 juried fine artists and attracting attracts upwards of 30,000 visitors.
12-year-old detained for allegedly setting fires at Kalamazoo Township school
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Township of Kalamazoo Police Department officers have detained a 12-year-old Kalamazoo County male they say was setting fires in an occupied school building and assaulting a school staff member. 911 calls came in around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, January 16 stating to police...
Burlington Township woman loses her life in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 72-year-old Burlington Township woman lost her life on Monday morning after her vehicle went off of K Drive South near 6 Mile Road and crashed into a tree. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 8:51 a.m.. They...
State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
