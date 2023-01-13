ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Troup County: A look at the damage from Thursday’s storms

By Bob Jeswald
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmelK_0kDqD1ZR00

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Clean-up continues for Troup County as well as East Alabama, Central Alabama and other parts of Georgia.

Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald visited Troup County today to give our viewers a live look at the damage from Thursday’s severe storms.

WATCH HERE: Troup County officials hold press conference on storm relief efforts

You can take a look at the coverage in our video players above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

LaGrange community unites at prayer vigil following severe storm

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered together hosting a prayer vigil for the families that were impacted in the tornado that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia. Around 40 people were in attendance including first responders and local city officials at the Lafayette Square in LaGrange on Saturday evening.  While the storms devastated […]
LAGRANGE, GA
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
LEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Cleanup efforts continue for Griffin families hit by severe storms

Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes here inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what’s left, it’s hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
WRBL News 3

GEMA/HS offering disaster assistance Troup, Meriwether and several other counties

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced that it will now offer disaster assistance to multiple counties affected by severe weather storms on Jan. 12. According to the (GEMA/HS), Governor Brian Kemp announced residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for disaster assistance: For those interested in […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: U.S. 82 re-opens after a near twelve-hour-long closure

UPDATE 3:14 p.m. 1/18/23: Authorities on the scene confirm a Randolph County man has died as a result of Wednesday morning’s crash. According to ALEA, the roadway has re-opened. WRBL will update this article with any further information. We are awaiting an official release from ALEA. BARBOUR COUNTY (WRBL) — An early morning crash involving […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

City of LaGrange creates fundraiser for Troup County tornado victims

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange created the “Community Outreach Tornado Fund” to provide aid for Troup County residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms. Those in need of assistance are asked to fill out a verification form with proper documentation. Forms will be available at LaGrange Police Department. To receive one through […]
LAGRANGE, GA
koamnewsnow.com

GA: SPALDING COUNTY STORM FOLO-SURVIVOR

Spalding County officials announced Monday they are helping residents get the help they need after severe weather caused tornadoes and damaging winds last Thursday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Locust Grove hit by EF-1 tornado, mobile home community continues cleanup

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - The National Weather Service says a weak tornado blew through the Locust Grove area on Thursday leaving hundreds of homes without power days later. The sheer power of Thursday’s storm is evident as many trailer homes in the Indian Creek Mobile Home community are damaged or destroyed. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
11Alive

Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes

ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I don’t have anything but my flashlights:’ Henry neighbors still looking for help after storms

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Federal relief is on its way for seven of Georgia’s hardest-hit counties. Neighbors in Henry County say it can’t come soon enough. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Indian Creek Mobile Home Park in Henry County on Tuesday where crews are still working to get power restored to the community nearly a week after severe storms moved through.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy