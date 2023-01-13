Troup County: A look at the damage from Thursday’s storms
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Clean-up continues for Troup County as well as East Alabama, Central Alabama and other parts of Georgia.
Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald visited Troup County today to give our viewers a live look at the damage from Thursday’s severe storms.WATCH HERE: Troup County officials hold press conference on storm relief efforts
