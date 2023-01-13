Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range
The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff
The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Holiday Retail Sales Tanked, But Trucking Data Shows E-Commerce Wasn't the Issue
DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Markets Fully Price in Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike in February as Inflation Slows
Market pricing Wednesday morning pointed to a 94.3% probability of a 0.25 percentage point hike at the Fed's next meeting. Economic data Wednesday helped solidify the idea that after a succession of aggressive increases, the Fed is ready to take its foot off the brake a bit more. Markets are...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bank of America CEO Says New ESG Rules Are Needed to Reboot Capitalism
Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan told the World Economic Forum in Davos that official global standards on sustainability and climate were needed to "align capitalism with what society wants from it." Moynihan supports the work of a new International Sustainability Standards Board. "An investment manager, a consumer, society,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wholesale Prices Fell 0.5% in December, Much More Than Expected; Retail Sales Fall
The producer price index declined 0.5% for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.1% decrease. A sharp drop in energy prices helped bring the headline inflation reading down for the month. The PPI's final demand energy index plunged 7.9%. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, slightly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Recession Fears Won't Stop ‘the Big Quit' in 2023, Says LinkedIn
Despite news of layoffs and hiring freezes, employees in Asia will be more confident in their abilities — and more ready for a job switch than last year, according to LinkedIn. This is based on the latest findings from LinkedIn's consumer research conducted among more than 4,000 employees across...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Secretary Yellen and China's Liu He Talk U.S. Tech Policy at Their First In-Person Meeting
BEIJING — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed U.S. economic and tech policy toward China in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, according to a Ministry of Commerce readout. China "hopes the U.S. side pays attention to the policies' impact on both sides," the readout...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homebuilder Sentiment Rises in January for the First Time in a Year, Thanks to Lower Mortgage Rates
Sentiment rose four points to 35 on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. "While NAHB is forecasting a decline for single-family starts this year compared to 2022, it appears a turning point for housing lies ahead," said Robert Dietz, NAHB's chief economist. Builder sentiment in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Naftogaz CEO Says the Ukrainian State Energy Giant Will Be Out of Default Soon
The CEO of Ukrainian state energy giant Naftogaz said the company is working toward resolving its debt default problems quickly. Oleksiy Chernyshov told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that he is in the final stages of getting the company back on track. Naftogaz...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Oil Giant Aramco Says Windfall Taxes ‘Not Helpful' and Could Stifle Decarbonization
Policymakers in a number of countries are calling for windfall taxes on major oil and gas companies, many of which saw record profits in the last year. The debate surrounding the oil industry has been dominated by tensions between the need for energy security and a desire for cleaner energy sources to combat climate change.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading ‘the Big Quit' in 2023—Why Nearly 70% Plan to Leave Their Jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple Is the Only Tech Giant That Still Hasn't Announced Layoffs — These Charts May Explain Why
Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of a recession rises. But the job cuts come after a few years of voracious expansion. Apple is an exception on both fronts, so far. Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Mark Cuban Called ‘B.S.' on a ‘Shark Tank' Company That Was on Track to Bring in $14 Million Last Year
After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Companies Have Laid Off More Than 60,000 Employees in the Last Year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations
On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
Comments / 0