Alaska State

FEMA fires California company for nonsensical Alaska Native translations on aid applications

By MARK THIESSEN
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage.

Residents who opened Federal Emergency Management Agency paperwork expected to find instructions in Alaska Native languages such as Yup’ik or Inupiaq on how to file for aid. Instead, they were confronted with a number of bizarre phrases.

“Tomorrow he will go hunting very early, and will [bring] nothing,” read one passage. The translator randomly added the word “Alaska” in the middle of the sentence.

“Your husband is a polar bear, skinny,” another said.

Yet another was written entirely in Inuktitut, an Indigenous language spoken in northern Canada, far from Alaska.

FEMA fired the California company hired to translate the documents once the errors became known, but the incident was an ugly reminder for Alaska Natives of the suppression of their culture and languages from decades past.

FEMA immediately took responsibility for the translation errors and corrected them, and the agency is working to make sure it doesn’t happen again, spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg said. No one was denied aid because of the errors, which were first reported by KYUK Public Media in Bethel, Alaska.

Caroline Lee, the CEO of Accent on Languages, the Berkeley-based company that produced the mistranslated documents, said in a statement: “We make no excuses for erroneous translations, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this has caused to the local community,”

She said the company would refund FEMA the $5,116 it received for the work and conduct an internal review to ensure it didn’t happen again.

Lee did not respond to follow-up questions, including how the mistaken translations occurred.

For Tara Sweeney, an Inupiaq who served as an assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in the U.S. Interior Department during the Trump administration, the incident was another painful reminder of steps taken to prevent Alaska Native children from speaking Indigenous languages.

“When my mother was beaten for speaking her language in school, like so many hundreds, thousands of Alaska Natives, to then have the federal government distributing literature representing that it is an Alaska Native language, I can’t even describe the emotion behind that sort of symbolism,” Sweeney said.

She called for a congressional oversight hearing to uncover how long and widespread the practice of outsourcing translations has been used throughout government.

“These government contracting translators have certainly taken advantage of the system, and they have had a profound impact, in my opinion, on vulnerable communities,” said Sweeney, whose great-grandfather, Roy Ahmaogak, invented the Inupiaq alphabet more than a half-century ago.

She said his intention was to create the characters so “our people would learn to read and write to transition from an oral history to a more tangible written history.”

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), who is Yup’ik and last year became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress , said it was disappointing that FEMA missed the mark with these translations but didn’t call for hearings.

“I am confident FEMA will continue to make the necessary changes to be ready the next time they are called to serve our citizens,” she said.

About 1,300 people have been approved for FEMA assistance after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok created havoc as it traveled about 1,000 miles north through the Bering Strait, potentially affecting 21,000 residents. FEMA has paid out about $6.5 million, Rothenberg said.

Preliminary estimates put overall damage at slightly more than $28 million, but the total is likely to rise after more assessment work is done after the spring thaw, said Jeremy Zidek, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The poorly translated documents, which did not create delays or problems, were a small part of efforts to help people register for FEMA assistance in person, online and by phone, Zidek said.

Central Alaskan Yup’ik is the largest of the Alaska Native languages, with about 10,000 speakers in 68 villages across southwest Alaska. Children learn Yup’ik as their first language in 17 of those villages. There are about 3,000 Inupiaq speakers across northern Alaska, according to the language center.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments

LocalGuy
5d ago

Docs were not “poorly translated”. Doc translations were made up. FEMA had access to people who actually spoke the language and instead chose to get scammed by a company in Californian where nobody speaks the language. FEMA heads need to roll over this insult.

Reply
34
34
Truth Hurts
4d ago

You ask why they didn't get locals who spoke the language to translate? Because anything logical in these times would be wrong. We live in the upside/down

Reply
10
Chris laPointe
5d ago

Why in the world would they not hire native speakers to write the instructions?

Reply
35
35
