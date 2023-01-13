Navy Veteran Succumbs To Injuries After Hunterdon County Apartment Fire: UPDATE

Quakertown NJ Fire Company Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue via Facebook

The victim of the Thursday morning apartment fire that also hospitalized two police officers in Hunterdon County has died from his injuries, authorities announced Friday.

He was identified as David Sloane, a Naval veteran who had lived in the apartment since 2010, Mayor Andrew J. Nowick said.

Sloane was found unconscious and flown to the University Hospital in Philadelphia as the Lambertville police and fire departments responded to the blaze at the South Hunterdon Apartments at 181 N. Main Street just before 1:35 a.m., Daily Voice previously reported.

Meanwhile, Lambertville Police Officer Bereheiko was treated for minor injuries at Hunterdon Medical Center and released, while Sgt. Anthony Memolo was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest and was expected to return home Friday.

Sloane had assisted in the complex’s maintenance and administration for years, officials said.

Emergency crews and fire departments from West Amwell, New Hope, Stockton, Sergeantsville, Amwell Valley, Midway, Quakertown, and Flemington also assisted at the scene of the blaze, which evacuated six apartments in total.

“The City joins his family and friends in mourning his tragic death and we extend our heartfelt condolences.”

The fire was deemed accidental in nature.

