Pittsburgh, PA

Brian Flores to interview for open Cardinals head coaching job

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

Those hoping that Brian Flores will stay with the Steelers are probably going to be out of luck.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for their vacant head coach position.

The Cleveland Browns confirmed they interviewed Flores for their open defensive coordinator position earlier this week.

This past season Flores helped the Steelers finish 13th in the league in total defense and ninth against the run.

Flores was fired by Miami after going 24-25 over three seasons as their head coach from 2019-2021. Following his termination, Flores filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins as well as NFL alleging racial discrimination by the team and league.

Flores joined the Patriots in 2004 as a scouting assistant for two years before being promoted to pro scout the next two years.

Flores entered the coaching ranks in 2008 as a special teams assistant for New England.

After two years Flores was promoted to assistant offense and special teams coach in 2010.

In 2011 he moved over to the defensive side of the ball as an assistant. Between 2012 and 2018 Flores served as the Patriots safeties and linebackers coach for three seasons at each post.

His final season in New England saw him call the defensive plays and the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
