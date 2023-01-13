Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Preview No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri; Tigers scout; Muss musings; NET rankings, polls, analytics
LITTLE ROCK — The 25th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks have fallen harder and faster in early SEC play than they did in the previous three seasons under fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman, and the recent collapses on defense (which was the team strength) in combination with a myriad of ongoing problems on offense has only exasperated matters during the current downward spiral of three consecutive losses by double-digit margins as part of a 4-losses-in-5-games stretch to begin league play.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber previews Auburn meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas gymnastics team hits the road this weekend for a meet with Auburn. The last time the Razorbacks went to Auburn was in the 2021 season and things were a bit different there due to COVID-19. The Hogs still came away with the victory...
nwahomepage.com
Why Dan Mullen for OC is NOT a bad idea for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – So, hear me out. Arkansas should hire Dan Mullen as their new offensive coordinator. Okay… are you still with me? Good. I’m about to tell you exactly why the above statement is not a crazy one. Without further ado, here’s why Arkansas should...
nwahomepage.com
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The #25 Arkansas Razorbacks stay on the road to face the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday (Jan. 18). Tipoff at Mizzou Arena is set for 8 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network. • This will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas HC Mike Neighbors previews matchup with No. 3 LSU and more
Arkansas HC Mike Neighbors previews matchup with No. 3 LSU and more. Arkansas HC Mike Neighbors previews matchup with …. Arkansas HC Mike Neighbors previews matchup with No. 3 LSU and more. KNWA Today: Hobbs State Park demos making DIY bird …. KNWA Today: Hobbs State Park demos making DIY...
nwahomepage.com
Kenny Guiton, Hogs rebuild wide receiver room
FAYETTEVILLE — After seeing five of the top six receptions leaders from 2022 exit the program Kenny Guiton had to hit the recruiting trail. Only running back Rocket Sanders returns among the top six in receptions. Sanders caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for third on the squad. The top wide receiver returning from 2022 is Bryce Stephens who caught nine passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
nwahomepage.com
Good Day NWA Shoutouts: HOGS WIN HOGS WIN
We know you are doing amazing things in the community from winning awards. Creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. Our first shoutout is going to the Razorback Women’s Basketball team. In case you missed it… the team...
Poffenbarger Sails Away with Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Daniels’ Banked Buzzer Beater Sinks Commodores
FAYETTEVILLE – Senior veteran Makayla Daniels delivered when the Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 SEC) needed her, banking a shot at the buzzer to elevate the Razorbacks to an 84-81 victory. With Arkansas up by three points with 10 seconds left and no timeouts for either team, Vanderbilt tied the game off a banked 3-pointer, their 13th triple of the night. Daniels took the ball down the other end and banked a halfcourt shot with one second on the clock to call the game, The win matches last year’s regular season win count at 17, while marking the best start for the Razorbacks in SEC play since 2005-06. All five starters reached double digits in scoring for the second time in three games.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: …. Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23 KNWA Today: Hobbs State Park demos making DIY bird …. KNWA Today: Hobbs State Park demos making DIY bird feeder. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Farmington School District plans to add...
nwahomepage.com
Deadly weekend fire in Fayetteville
Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local …. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local nonprofits. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Question of the Day 1/18. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries causing …. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County...
nwahomepage.com
Wellness & Courage
Struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, strained relationship(s), or something else? Are these things decreasing your quality of life? It doesn’t have to be that way. We are here to help. Wellness & Courage has 3 locations: Bentonville, Farmington, and Fayetteville. Our practice is comprised of highly educated, well-versed, and empathetic clinicians who are ready to help you live the life you deserve.
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Hogs Go Flat in Nashville, More FB Portal Talk & When Frank Forced Danny To Throw it More
Ask Mike: Hogs Go Flat in Nashville, More FB Portal Talk & When Frank Forced Danny To Throw it More. Ask Mike: Hogs Go Flat in Nashville, More FB Portal …. Ask Mike: Hogs Go Flat in Nashville, More FB Portal Talk & When Frank Forced Danny To Throw it More.
nwahomepage.com
Wellness Wednesday – HIT Workouts
Looking for a way to work out but you don’t have a lot of time to get to the gym? Don’t worry. Fayetteville athletic club can help!. Betsy Rawlings from from Fayetteville Athletic Club joins Good Day NWA teaches us all about High Intensity Training or BURST workouts.
nwahomepage.com
Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another year!
Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another …. Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another year!. Animal Haven holds pet adoption event in Fort Smith. Animal Haven holds pet adoption event in Fort Smith. Gov. Sanders reverses office’s position on mask mandates. Gov. Sanders reverses office's position on mask...
nwahomepage.com
Applications open for Single Parent Scholarship Fund summer school sessions
Applications open for Single Parent Scholarship Fund summer school sessions. Applications open for Single Parent Scholarship Fund …. Applications open for Single Parent Scholarship Fund summer school sessions. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
Comments / 1