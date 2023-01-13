How Bears will transition from Phillips to Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears introduced Kevin Warren as their new president/CEO on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean he’s already hit the ground running leading the organization. Now, Warren says he’s in “information download” mode. That means meeting up with both Ted Phillips and Ryan Poles to get up to speed with all the details on where the Bears stand in both business and football. The bulk of that work will begin next week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO