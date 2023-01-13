Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Chicago
Dak Prescott Slams Helmet After Brett Maher's 3rd of 4 Missed PATs Vs. Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start in the NFL playoffs. Well, everyone except Brett Maher. The Cowboys kicker missed a record-setting four extra point attempts in Dallas' 31-14 wild card game win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher had the NFL playoff record for...
NBC Chicago
How Kevin Warren-Ryan Poles Relationship Will Shape Bears' Football Plans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After a 3-14 season that ended with them landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears opened what could be a transformational offseason Tuesday when they introduced new president and CEO Kevin Warren. Warren, who will officially transition from the Big...
NBC Chicago
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Round Schedule for Monday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking...
NBC Chicago
Five Possible Lamar Jackson Destinations This NFL Offseason
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
NBC Chicago
NFL Free Agents 2023: Ranking Top 10 Quarterbacks
NFL free agents 2023: Ranking top 10 quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Teams looking for quarterback help this offseason will have no shortage of options. From superstars to solid backups, there are a number of intriguing signal-callers scheduled to become free agents this spring. Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are the biggest names on the list, but Geno Smith and Daniel Jones should get plenty of attention after solid seasons in which they led their respective teams to playoff berths.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Order Stays Steady With All-Star Showcases to Come
NFL Mock Draft: All-star showcases can shake up current order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A national champion has been crowned in the Georgia Bulldogs, and the NFL playoffs are in full swing. Furthermore, there several all-star collegiate games are to be played in the weeks ahead and these contests will showcase for NFL hopefuls across the country.
NBC Chicago
How to Watch 49ers Vs. Cowboys Divisional Round Game
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round.
Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten
Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
Report: Cowboys Add Kicker Tristan Vizcaino to Practice Squad
Report: Cowboys add former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be brimming with confidence in kicker Brett Maher. Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday saying the team won't replace the 33-year-old after missing four extra point...
When Did the ‘Duval' Chant Start and Why Do the Jaguars Use It?
Kansas City isn’t ready. This weekend’s divisional round showdown, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be one to remember, not only because of the excitement that surrounds the NFL playoffs, but because the Jags are playing – which means “Duval.”
NBC Chicago
Kevin Warren's Home Run Bears Press Conference Signals New Day for Franchise
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It didn't long Tuesday afternoon at Halas Hall to realize a seismic shift had occurred for one of the NFL's marquee franchises. When new president and CEO Kevin Warren took the podium for his introductory press conference, it all started to become clear. Things are going...
Dallas Cowboys Finally Defeat Tom Brady in Historic Playoff Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys made history Monday night during the NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Tom Brady for the first time… EVER!. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers. In...
How Bears Will Transition From Ted Phillips to Kevin Warren
How Bears will transition from Phillips to Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears introduced Kevin Warren as their new president/CEO on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean he’s already hit the ground running leading the organization. Now, Warren says he’s in “information download” mode. That means meeting up with both Ted Phillips and Ryan Poles to get up to speed with all the details on where the Bears stand in both business and football. The bulk of that work will begin next week.
NBC Chicago
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
Fans Ranked Benny the Bull the NBA's Second-Top Mascot. Here's Who Topped Him
Benny the Bull is a staple for Chicago Bulls fans and, apparently, NBA fans around the country. In a new survey of over 900 NBA fans nationwide by nj.bet, Chicago's beloved Benny the Bull ranked as the No. 2 best mascot in the league. Introduced to the world in 1969,...
How to Watch Bills Vs. Bengals Divisional Round Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to watch Bills vs. Bengals divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It wasn’t a conventional win for either the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals during last week’s wild card showdowns. The Bills dodged a potential Miami Dolphins comeback by the skin of their teeth...
Eight Remaining Fourth Outfielder Options for the White Sox
Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Chicago
