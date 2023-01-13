Video: Dillon Danis is back in the headlines, but will he ever fight again?

Dillon Danis has been one of the most discussed MMA prospects for quite some time.

After two first-round finishes under the Bellator banner in 2018 and 2019, Danis has not been seen in competition since. He made headlines recently after getting into a few scuffles at combat sporting events, and surprisingly actually booked a boxing match against Youtuber KSI on Jan. 14 in London.

However, unsurprisingly, Danis withdrew from the fight a month after its announcement.

Danis had already missed a pre-fight news conference which began to raise doubts, and said there were some “fishy” things going on behind the scenes before officially pulling out of the fight.

Will we ever actually see Danis compete again? Is it time to stop worrying about his fighting career?

