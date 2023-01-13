Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
SUSAN JENKINS NOT RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
Brenham ISD Trustee and longtime educator Susan Jenkins has announced she will not seek another term on the school board. Jenkins has served on the Board of Trustees as secretary for 10 years and has been a teacher for 36 years. She began working for Brenham ISD in the fall of 1981 and retired in 2013.
kwhi.com
MULTI-COUNTY NEW LANDOWNER SERIES STARTS 2023 PROGRAMS IN FEBRUARY
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service begins its 2023 series of multi-county educational programs for new landowners next month. The series of eight informational meetings, seminars and field days is designed to make new landowners in Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Washington counties aware of what types of agricultural enterprises are best for their property.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. HIRING EVENT, CAREER EXPO FEB. 8
Job seekers in Austin County are invited to a hiring event and career expo next month in Sealy. Area employers will be at the Sealy American Legion Hall at 1630 Meyer Street on Wednesday, February 8th from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free to prospective employees, who are encouraged...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT
A leadership event in Brenham will be this week’s featured topic on the KWHI Community Corner. Pastor Tim Webb, founder of the Texas Leadership Summit, will discuss the first of four pillar events, with this one focusing on business, happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Barnhill Center.
kwhi.com
LADIES LIONS CLUB ATTENDING MIDWINTER CONFERENCE
The Washington County Ladies Lions Club is heading to the District 2-S5 Midwinter Conference this Saturday in Gonzales. Prior to the conference, the Ladies Lions have been taking part in the organization’s Eyeglass Recycling Program. Lions Club chapters have been collecting eyeglasses for recycling and giving to children and...
kwhi.com
SETH BROESCHE MEMORIAL RETURNING TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY
A rodeo event honoring the life of a young man from Somerville that was killed in a 2016 car crash is returning to the Brazos Valley. The Seth Broesche Memorial will be held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The first day...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM OBSERVES DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY WITH MARCH FOR UNITY
Brenham residents met Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Hattie Mae Flowers Park to pray and sing hymns before beginning a March for Unity. Several dozen people walked and drove down Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway while holding signs and chanting for equality.
kwhi.com
FILING WINDOW OPEN FOR LOCAL CITY COUNCIL, SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Filing opens today for positions on the Brenham and Burton School Boards, Burton City Council, and a majority of the Brenham City Council. Four seats on the Brenham School Board and three on the Burton School Board will appear on the May 6th election ballot. On the Brenham School Board,...
kwhi.com
MARCH FOR UNITY MONDAY FROM HATTIE MAE FLOWERS PARK TO WASHINGTON CO. COURTHOUSE
Residents are invited to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day today (Monday) in Brenham at a March for Unity. Brenham’s first MLK March is being hosted by the Washington County Juneteenth Association, and will start at 4 p.m. The march will travel from Hattie Mae Flowers Park, at...
kwhi.com
UNITED WAY ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS
The United Way of the Brazos Valley is now accepting applications for their 2023-2025 Community Impact Grants. Community Impact Grants are investments in non-profit organizations that provide programs and services, which align with Impact Framework goals that were developed by United Way. Applicants must provide services in one or more...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM TO HOLD SPECIAL ELECTION FOR WARD 3 COUNCIL POSITION
With last week’s announcement that Brenham City Councilmember Atwood Kenjura is running for mayor, the City of Brenham will hold a special election in conjunction with the general election on May 6th. Kenjura’s decision to run for mayor created a vacancy in his position of Ward 3 Councilmember. He...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPT. NAMES FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR, PRESENTS AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
The Brenham Fire Department recognized several new and outstanding firefighters at its annual awards dinner this weekend. Jonathan Schramm was honored as the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Schramm has served in the department for eight years and completed numerous certifications, including for State Firefighters & Fire Marshals...
kwhi.com
BENTKE AMONG LOCAL TSWA ALL STATE TEAM SELECTIONS
The honors keep coming for Brenham Cubette Volleyball's Brooke Bentke. The Texas Sports Writers Association has released the 2022 All State Volleyball Team selections. Bentke was chosen as Second Team All-State. Bentke helped lead the Cubettes to the District 21-5A Championship, and then they made it all the way to...
kwhi.com
CUB BASKETBALL TO HOST MAGNOLIA THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team faces off with the Magnolia Bulldogs tonight (Tuesday) at the Brenham High School Gym. Both teams are 0-5 and still looking for that elusive first district win. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:15pm, followed by the opening tipoff at 6:30pm.
kwhi.com
HODDE, GILMON HONORED BY PADILLA POLL
The football season may be over, but that does not stop the honors for coming in for the Burton Panther Football Team. One of Texas high school football's most respected websites, the Padilla Poll, gave two of their year end awards to one coach and one player. Panther Head Coach...
kwhi.com
‘UPTOWN SWIRL’ DRAWS BIG CROWDS TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
Downtown Brenham enjoyed another successful “Uptown Swirl” on Saturday. Great weather helped make downtown the place to be, as event organizers say over 700 commemorative glasses were sold for the winter wine walk. Participants were able to visit 36 different businesses and locations to try wines suitable for every palate.
kwhi.com
TxDOT PUBLIC MEETING TUESDAY ON HIGHWAY 290 – FM 1155 INTERSECTION
TxDOT will hold a public meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) for citizens to give their feedback about proposed upgrades to the Highway 290 – FM 1155 intersection in Chappell Hill. The in-person meeting will be held at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church parish hall at 9175 FM 1371. The meeting begins with an open house at 4:30 p.m., followed by a live presentation at 6 p.m.
kwhi.com
JURY TRIAL FRIDAY CANCELLED
The jury trial set for Friday at 9 a.m. before Judge Eric Berg in Washington County Court at Law has been cancelled. For anyone who has been summoned for jury duty, their services are no longer required. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:. • attack another...
kwhi.com
LAGRANGE RE-OPENS CITY MANAGER SEARCH
The La Grange City Council is re-opening the search for a new city manager after being unable to reach a financial agreement with their chosen finalist. Council members selected David Harris as their candidate back on December 5 to replace former City Manager Shawn Raborn, who retired at the end of September.
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Comments / 0