TUI continues to plan for a full roll-over of its widebody fleet to Boeing 787s and its narrowbody fleet to Boeing 737 Max jetliners, though the progress of the Germany-based tourism group’s fleet renewal has slowed due to the Max grounding, Covid-19, and Boeing’s struggle to deliver a steady stream of new aircraft. “For us, right now, it is important that the Max 10 gets certified and enters into service,” Marco Ciomperlik, chief airline officer of TUI Group, told AIN. “But our main focus is of course to make further progress on the Max 8 deliveries.”

16 HOURS AGO