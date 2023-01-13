Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Charter Jet Pricing Moves Lower in January
Overall average hourly air charter pricing in the first weeks of January was lower than in December, according to the latest report from private aviation charter marketplace JetASAP. “Entering the New Year, JetASAP fliers experienced an overall 4 percent decrease in charter rates in the first weeks of January as...
Aviation International News
Avolon Sees Airline Traffic Reaching 2019 Levels by June
Global airline traffic will reach pre-pandemic levels by June, according to a paper published Monday by Ireland-based aircraft leasing company Avolon. After a 70 percent recovery in passenger traffic last year led by Europe and North America, Asia will drive growth in 2023 as Chinese airlines re-enter international markets, it said. Out of every two seats of airline capacity added in the world, Asia now accounts for one, the report notes.
Aviation International News
TUI Trains Eye on Transition to Boeing 737 Max and 787 Fleets
TUI continues to plan for a full roll-over of its widebody fleet to Boeing 787s and its narrowbody fleet to Boeing 737 Max jetliners, though the progress of the Germany-based tourism group’s fleet renewal has slowed due to the Max grounding, Covid-19, and Boeing’s struggle to deliver a steady stream of new aircraft. “For us, right now, it is important that the Max 10 gets certified and enters into service,” Marco Ciomperlik, chief airline officer of TUI Group, told AIN. “But our main focus is of course to make further progress on the Max 8 deliveries.”
Aviation International News
Modern Aviation To Add Hangars at Puerto Rico Airport
Rapidly expanding FBO chain Modern Aviation has begun construction of a $17 million hangar complex at Puerto Rico’s Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci/Isla Grande Airport. Attending a groundbreaking ceremony late last week were Pedro Pierluisi, the island’s governor; Joel Pizá-Batiz, executive director of the Puerto Rico Airports Authority; and other local officials.
Aviation International News
Elvis's Derelict Jet Finally Finds Way Out of Desert
A Lockheed JetStar formerly owned by the late Elvis Presley and left to bake in the New Mexico sun for nearly four decades after his death was sold last week in a Florida auction. Lacking its engines and some cockpit instruments, but with its cabin still furnished as Presley had desired, the 1962-vintage aircraft sold for $286,000, including the seller’s commission and other fees.
Aviation International News
CHC Divests Babcock's Former UK Offshore Operations
CHC Helicopter is selling its Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS UK) to South Africa’s Ultimate Aviation Group—a company with international holdings. OHS UK was acquired by CHC from Babcock International Group in 2021, along with Babcock’s offshore oil and gas operations in Denmark and Australia. In August 2022, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered CHC to divest OHS UK. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter.
Aviation International News
NBAA Honors Latest Sustainable Fight Department Members
NBAA has announced the latest batch of aircraft operators that have achieved recognition in the organization’s recently established Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation Program. The program offers four separate areas of focus: flight, ground support, operations, and infrastructure. Participants can apply for accreditation in any or all of these areas. Not limited to flight departments, the program aims to provide a framework of industry best practices in support of sustainable flight operations.
Aviation International News
Jet It Chooses Gogo's Connectivity Solution for Fleet
Jet It has selected Gogo Business Aviation’s Avance L3 air-to-ground connectivity solution for installation on its fleet of HondaJets, Gulfstream G150s, and Embraer Phenom 300 business jets. “After carefully evaluating every inflight connectivity solution, Gogo was the clear winner for the 26 aircraft in our fleet,” said Jet It...
Aviation International News
Nepal Recovers Flight Recorders Following Fatal ATR 72 Crash
Search and rescue personnel in Nepal’s Kaski district recovered the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of Yeti Airlines Flight YT691 on Monday, a day after the ill-fated flight carrying 72 passengers violently crashed while on final approach to runway 12 of Pokhara International Airport. According to the Civil...
Aviation International News
Bombardier Says 2022 Results Will Top Expectations
Bombardier’s stock price jumped more than 4 percent in early trading this morning after the Canadian business jet airframer announced its preliminary 2022 financial results, which trended higher than previous guidance, along with a tender offer to repurchase high-interest 7.5 percent senior debt coming due in 2024 and 2025. It also delivered 123 business jets year, up from 120 in 2021. Bombardier will formally announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 9.
Aviation International News
European Rotors Moves To Madrid in 2023
After its first two years in Cologne, Germany, the European Rotors conference is moving to Madrid. This year’s show will be held November 28 to 30 with exhibitions in the IFEMA Convention Center. Organizers said they expect thousands of attendees, dozens of helicopters, and a variety of advanced air mobility vehicles. It is being produced by the Helicopter Association International and the in-country host is Ataire—Spain’s association of aerial and emergency works.
Aviation International News
Congress OKs Voluntary Age Limit for Large 91K, 135 Ops
Large fractional operations and charter operations now have the option of establishing a 70-year-old age ceiling for pilots under a little-noticed provision in the omnibus federal spending bill that was adopted late last month. The measure is not mandatory but provides the option of a 70-year-old age limit to Part...
