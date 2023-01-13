Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning board OKs live music for Boot Hill Saloon Outpost
The Ormond Beach Planning Board unanimously recommended approval for a special exception at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that would allow Boot Hill Saloon Outpost to host live outdoor music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. The special exception, tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by the City Commission...
bungalower
House of the Day: Sprawling pink estate in Winter Park asking nearly $10 million
This eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate is located at 1190 N. Park Avenue [GMap] on Lake Maitland on the Winter Park Chain of Lakes in Winter Park. This 19,619 SF estate is tucked away behind an ornate iron entry gate and large circular driveway and an entry fountain. It has two separate garages with seven total spaces, and plenty of additional parking. It has two separate grand foyers, high ceilings, beautiful staircases, and a view of the nearby lake and subsequent boat tours.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
bungalower
New Park Avenue Tavern to open in Winter Park by end of the month
New York-based In Good Company Hospitality has announced the pending opening of its new Winter Park-based restaurant, Park Avenue Tavern, at 558 W. New England Avenue [GMap] in the former home of Dexter’s in Hannibal Square. The new Park Avenue Tavern will feature a menu of New American-style dishes...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local resident completes 1,100-mile solo sail down the Intracoastal Waterway
For all of his life, John Phillips had wanted to sail down the east coast of the United States on the intracoastal waterway. He had been doing water sports since he was young, as the Mainland High School alumnus was raised in the Daytona Beach area. Last year, he embarked on and successfully completed this solo milestone trip on a Nonsuch 26, sailing from Lyme, Connecticut in September 2022 and reaching Ponce Inlet in October 2022.
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Orlando, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
askflagler.com
Palm Coast’s Lehigh Trail to Receive Renovations
PALM COAST – Lehigh Trail, one of Palm Coast’s most widely liked public amenities, is set to receive a set of renovations to enhance its facilities. The renovations will be done at the Belle Terre Parkway trailhead, located just north of the Fire Station and Town Center Publix location. The major changes coming to the trailhead include:
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
ormondbeachobserver.com
David A. Pizzo, Sr, 73 passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023.
David A. Pizzo, Sr, 73 passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023. Born August 26, 1949 to Casper and Anna Lee Pizzo. He is survived by his significant other, Niki Steenhoek of 21 years; brother, Roger Pizzo, his sons: Scott, David Jr. (Denise) Brent; stepsons Justin and Derek. He is preceded in death by his son, Daniel. David leaves behind his children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Inside the Magic
Several Guests Injured on Universal Studios Attractions
The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida reported a few Guest injuries last year. A new injury report has been released detailing various incidents across multiple theme parks, including the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort. Seven injuries were reported in Walt Disney World, involving Guests facing...
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Paradise Pointe celebrates grand opening in Ormond Beach
Paradise Pointe of Ormond Beach and construction firm Robins & Morton recently celebrated the grand opening of the three-story, 75,000-square-foot resort-style assisted living and memory care community at 350 Clyde Morris Blvd. “Paradise Pointe is owned and operated by local physicians, nurses and those who have a focus on keeping...
Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigns
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Citing medical reasons, Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigned from her post Tuesday, effective immediately. Atwood was elected to a four-year term in August. A temporary replacement will be appointed by the council until a special election for the seat can be held.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando
Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
Comments / 0