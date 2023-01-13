Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
10-Year Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Traders Await Fed Speaker Comments, Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as traders looked to remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide hints about the central bank's policy plans and awaited key economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by less than 1 basis points at 3.513%. The yield on the...
NBC Philadelphia
China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates
BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
NBC Philadelphia
Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall as Investors Digest Chinese Economic Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded Tuesday as investors digested a slew of Chinese economic data. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component struggled for direction and traded fractionally lower and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.25% as data showed nation's GDP grew by 3% in 2022, marking one of the slowest growth in decades.
NBC Philadelphia
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range
The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
NBC Philadelphia
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Look Ahead to Economic Data, Federal Reserve Speeches
Stock futures were flat Wednesday night as investors awaited economic data and speeches from Federal Reserve leaders. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.05% and 0.08%, respectively. The moves come after stocks dropped in...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
NBC Philadelphia
CEOs Are the Most Pessimistic They've Been in More Than a Decade as World Faces a Slowdown
Some 73% of CEOs think global growth will decline in the next year, according to a new survey by PwC. The survey was made up of 4,410 CEOs across 105 countries. It also showed that almost 40% believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories.
NBC Philadelphia
A Debt Ceiling Standoff May Trigger ‘Serious' Fallout for Americans, Warns Economist. Here's What It Means for You
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. would likely hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday. The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. is authorized to borrow to pay its bills. Since the cost of government operations generally exceeds federal tax revenues, the U.S. must raise money by selling Treasury bonds. The government can't do this after hitting the debt ceiling.
NBC Philadelphia
China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades
BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
NBC Philadelphia
10-Year Treasury Yield Tumbles Below 3.44% After Producer Prices Decline by More Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as December's producer price index hinted that inflation may have reached its peak. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 14 basis points to 3.388%, its lowest level since September. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond shed 9 basis points to 3.553%. Yields move inversely to prices.
NBC Philadelphia
Wholesale Prices Fell 0.5% in December, Much More Than Expected; Retail Sales Fall
The producer price index declined 0.5% for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.1% decrease. A sharp drop in energy prices helped bring the headline inflation reading down for the month. The PPI's final demand energy index plunged 7.9%. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, slightly...
NBC Philadelphia
Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Pitch New Platform for Crypto Debt Claims
The co-founders of the now-liquidated crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are pitching a new company focused on digital currency bankruptcy claims. Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, both founders of defunct Three Arrows Capital, are two of the founding members listed in a pitch deck reviewed by CNBC. The pitch...
NBC Philadelphia
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
NBC Philadelphia
Goldman Sachs Posts Its Worst Earnings Miss in a Decade as Revenue Falls While Expenses Rise
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.32 per share vs. $5.48 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $10.59 billion vs. $10.83 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank fell more than 6% in early trading. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday posted its largest earnings miss in a...
NBC Philadelphia
Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading ‘the Big Quit' in 2023—Why Nearly 70% Plan to Leave Their Jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
NBC Philadelphia
Holiday Sales Fall Short of Expectations, Set Stage for Tougher 2023 for Retailers
Holiday sales came in below industry expectations, as shoppers felt pinched by inflation and rising interest rates. Sales during November and December grew 5.3% year over year to $936.3 billion, below the NRF's prediction. The gains include the impact of inflation, too, which drives up total sales. Holiday sales came...
NBC Philadelphia
Europe Can Learn From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Spain's PM Says
The sweeping U.S. legislation was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package.
NBC Philadelphia
Morgan Stanley Shares Jump Nearly 6% as Bank's Earnings Top Estimates on Record Wealth Management Revenue
Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter profits fell from a year ago, hurt by the decline in dealmaking activity. However, the company was able to post record revenue at its wealth management business and saw higher revenue at its trading operations. In the latest period, the bank set aside $85 million for credit...
NBC Philadelphia
India's Wedding Season Is Here, But for Many It's No Longer the Bigger, the Better
Many millennial couples in India no longer see the appeal of having wedding guest lists with hundreds of people. Despite couples trimming the size of their weddings, they're spending just as much. Major spending for venues, food and decorations remain the norm, said one wedding planner. Indian weddings are big...
Comments / 0