Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed
Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Perfect for the Summer, Rail-Bike Tours Come to North Michigan
Bicycles for railroads. They are a thing and, yes, you can experience it for yourself this summer. It was just last year that I learned, for the first time in my 34 years of life, about the existence of rail bikes:. A few of these contraptions look like they were...
13 Famous Michigan Restaurants Featured On TV’s ‘Man vs Food’
Foodies obsessed with food challenge shows celebrate whenever Michigan spots are featured nationally. 'Man vs Food' has visited the Mitten State many times since the show started in 2008. Today, we'll talk about and show you the tasty Michigan spots that have made the show. What's the premise of 'Man...
Do You Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Michigan?
If you decided to get married in the state of Michigan, is it legal to elope or just tie the knot without making it official on paper?. There are lots of ways people decide to get married but the question of legality changes from state to state, but it turns out you'll want to visit your county clerk's office before your big day if you want it to be official, as it is a law in Michigan:
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
Michigan Food Banks Are Struggling; Here’s How You Can Help in Southwest Michigan
It's been a tough year for a lot of people. Inflation has hit nearly every aspect of daily life, with groceries alone rising more than 11% in price. Currently, due to a mass die-off of chickens, eggs have skyrocketed in grocery stories. This combination of inflation and low supply in...
Michigan Could Set Some of the Highest AND Lowest Winter Records This Year
It's winter in Michigan, and depending on where you're at in the state, you're either asking "Where's the snow?" Or, "Can it PLEASE STOP SNOWING?" By now, most places have a pretty even layer of snow on the ground, but things have been a bit different this year. Between record...
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
Details On 911 Outage That Struck Michigan, Including Calhoun County
Details are beginning to surface, concerning a 911 communication meltdown that swept across Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun, Eaton, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and as far north as Grand Traverse County, all reported the 911 outage that struck their systems. The state network was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back...
Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk
This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
Upcoming Birthday? Celebrate With These Freebies Across Southwest Michigan
I have a birthday coming up next month and I'll be honest, I'm not exactly thrilled about it. Of course I'm looking forward to celebrating with friends and family, but what's really keeping me hopeful about turning another year older is taking advantage of the many birthday freebies across Southwest Michigan.
Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants
When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
The Late Great Betty White Actually Had a Connection with Michigan
Even a year later, the world is still mourning the loss of the legendary Betty White. She seemed to somehow have touched millions of people, young and old, across the globe with her witty comedic talent and "grandmother to all" personality, but did you know she actually did have a connection with Michigan?
This Couple Got Married In Ohio McDonald’s In 1977 & Are Still Together
What may seem like a very Ohio thing to do ended up being a memorable day that apparently would last a lifetime. Back in 1977, there was a couple who had decided they were ready to tie the knot, but instead of spending thousands on a lavish wedding venue, they decided they and their wallet "deserved a break today."
23 Biggest Southwest Michigan TikTok Creators in 2023
Someone you know might secretly be one of the 23 most popular TikTokers in Southwest Michigan. It is nothing less than mindblowing when you see the number of Southwest Michigan people that are pulling in millions on top of millions of views on TikTok. In fact, there is one Southwest Michigan TikToker that likely has over a billion views as he currently has 6.3 million followers and over 279 million total video likes.
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash
It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
Treat Yourself At These 10 SW Michigan Spas With 4+ Star Ratings
Valentine's Day is around the corner. It's inevitable that you'll soon be seeing commercials for jewelry, stores filled with red and pink heart displays above their candy section, and endless promotional emails informing you of the latest deals to satisfy your sweetheart. Personally, I don't buy into the whole "someone...
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan
Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
